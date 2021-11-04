4 Tips for Putting Your House on the Market Successfully

So, you want to sell your home? Great! Now is a good time to start the process of moving, and the housing market is looking great.

Getting Ready To Sell

There’s one (big) problem though, how do you show your home off in the best light possible on all of the real estate websites to get the best price when you sell?

These tips are designed to help you make your house more appealing, emphasizing tips that are low-cost or free. Your home doesn’t have to be perfect; you just have to make it look great for buyers!

Clean, Clean, Clean!

Cleaning the exterior is a great way to start showing your home off in the best light possible. A clean exterior will show that you take pride in your home and will help potential buyers envision themselves living in your home. So, stop reading now and tackle winter cleaning this weekend.

TIP: Use a pressure washer to clean the exterior of the house and windows. This will also help remove any soap scum and hard water residue from the house’s surface.

TIP: Walk around the entire exterior of your house, paying particular attention to these areas: windowsills, light fixtures (especially those on garage door openers), front walkway (and both sides), back porch (and both sides!), and entrance gate/lawn decorations (i.e., wreaths, lawn ornaments, etc.).

Do Some Decorating

At some point, you will need to decorate your home to sell it. It’s not always an easy process, but here are some ideas to consider when you’re in the market for new decorations:

TIP: When deciding on an accent piece for your house, consider projecting a style that is in line with the buyers’ tastes. For example, if the buyer likes mid-century modern furniture, then use decorative furniture pieces in that style.

TIP: Decorate with fresh flowers, not only do they make your house more attractive overall, but they also create a non-threatening environment for potential buyers to come into.

Use Some Simple Finding Strategies

Before you think about putting your house on the market, you need to find out what’s going on in the real estate market in your area. Most buyers will look at three different real estate websites before they are even willing to look at your house.

Think about it, wouldn’t it be nice to know that more people are looking for homes than there are available homes in your town?

TIP: You can find out the current inventory in your neighborhood by searching for local real estate listings.

Use 3D Walk-Throughs

One of the valuable tools for selling your home in today’s market is using a 3D walk-through. This will provide an immersive view of your home, which will help buyers get a better sense of what it looks like inside.

You can also use these 3D walk-throughs to help remove unwanted furniture from the picture, which helps to make your house look neater overall.

