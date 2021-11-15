15th Annual Holiday Drive at Fence & Deck Connection to Benefit Blue Ribbon Project

Anne Arundel County-based fence and deck installation company, Fence & Deck Connection, is excited to host their 15th Annual Holiday Drive at their Millersville location (8057 Veterans Hwy, Millersville, MD 21108) on December 4th, 4-7pm. This joyous holiday event benefits the Blue Ribbon Project, an Annapolis-based organization offering several programs directly serving children who are the victims of child abuse and neglect. Admission is free, although Fence & Deck Connection will be collecting new children’s clothing items at the entrance. Donations are highly recommended and will directly support local children in need.

This beloved community event is the best way to kick off the first weekend of December and get in the holiday spirit. All attendees will be able to enjoy free sweet treats and hot cocoa from T & J Waffles, a Laurel, Maryland food truck & carry-out store front specializing in homemade waffles. Guests can also enjoy cookie decorating kits, pony rides, giveaways, and a photo opportunity with Santa. Festive live music played by Brandt Dunn of local band Mozaic will set the mood, and bonfires will be sure to keep guests warm while admiring the lights and decor. Fence & Deck Connection’s Founder, Jim Rubush, is thrilled to host the event for its 15th year,

Giving back has always been at the heart of our business. Having to cancel last year’s event due to COVID was deeply upsetting. Luckily we were able to host a “virtual” drive and were able to donate various gift cards families of The Blue Ribbon Project. We’re excited to be back this year, in-person, and spread some much needed holiday cheer to children in our community!

Fence & Deck Connection is taking extra precautions to make sure this year’s event is safe and COVIDfriendly by slightly modifying activities. Santa has been fully vaccinated in preparation for his upcoming world travels, and children will be seated on a bench instead of Santa’s lap for a contactless Claus photo op. All treats will be individually packaged and social distancing will be encouraged in areas where crowding may occur. Masks are highly recommended for all unvaccinated children and adults.

Fence & Deck Connection has been proud to closely partner with The Blue Ribbon Project over the last decade. Both the Annapolis and Millersville locations are drop-off locations for the organization’s “Backpacks of Love’ program, targeted towards children of all ages entering the foster care system. Donated backpacks include such things as a toothbrush, toothpaste, hairbrush, children’s soap/body wash, children’s shampoo, changes of clothing for the child’s age, personal clothing (underwear, socks, pajamas), and age-appropriate books and toys. If you’d like to donate a filled backpack, please visit Fence & Deck Connection in Annapolis: 1544 Whitehall Rd, Annapolis, MD 21409 or Millersville: 8057 Veterans Hwy, Millersville, MD 21108.

You can view more information about the Fence & Deck Connection 15th Annual Holiday Clothing Drive here:

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/582263436221204

FDC Website: https://www.fenceanddeckconnection.com/holidaydrive.php

