Waypoints Yacht Charters to Host Launch Party on October 15th at Annapolis Sailboat Show

Waypoints Yacht Charters will host a Launch Party in Vacation Basin at the U.S. Sailboat Show on Friday, October 15, 2021, from 6 to 9pm. The company welcomes boat show attendees and media to enjoy a fun-filled evening complete with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, free gifts, and live steel drum music from Orlando Phillips.

The company will extend a 20% discount on charter vacations booked during the U.S. Sailboat Show to all attendees. Charter experts from top destinations, including Annapolis, MD, St. Petersburg, FL, and the British Virgin Islands, will be on hand. The company’s BVI location will open on November 1, 2021, and team members will be available to answer questions and share their local charter knowledge.

Kirstie Palmer, president and partner at Waypoints Yacht Charters, will also be in attendance. Palmer, a well-respected charter industry veteran, took over the charter company in June of this year and has overseen the recent acquisition of Sailing Florida Charters & Sailing School.

“There’s no better way to celebrate the official launch of Waypoints than welcoming our customers to join the team for a night full of fun, music, and charter talk,” Palmer said. “With the fast pace of the (U.S. Sailboat) Show, this afterparty is a great opportunity to spend some quality time and get to know our customers and yacht owners.”

Attendees will have a chance to step aboard the new Dufour 530, available for charter at Waypoints Annapolis. Complimentary cocktails will be served at the party, including a signature Waypoints Gin Cocktail, made with gin from small-batch, craft spirit distillery BVI Gin.

Waypoints Yacht Charters offers elevated charter experiences managed by charter specialists who know the best sailing waters and hidden gems of their home base. Yachts available for charter at each Waypoints location are new-model, privately-owned sailing catamarans, sailing monohulls, power catamarans, and powerboats from leading manufacturers Fountaine Pajot and Dufour which offer the best in class range of yachts both for private owners and for yacht charters.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP for a chance to win free gifts, like a sleep aboard the night before their charter trip or a BVI Gin gift basket. Additional information and RSVP details can be found at

www.waypoints.com/visit-waypoints-at-the-2021-u-s-sailboat-show/.

