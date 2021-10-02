Up Next at Rams Head On Stage: Crack The Sky, Robyn Hitchcock
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Crack The Sky Acoustic
Sunday, November 7
1pm | $39.50
*All Ages Matinee
Nektar: The Legendary Rock Band
Wednesday, February 23
8pm | $45
Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band
Thursday, February 24
8pm | $22
On A Winter’s Night 25th Anniversary feat. Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky & Patty Larkin
Friday, February 25
8pm | $46.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
10/02 AJ Smith (matinee)
10/03 Preacher Lawson
10/03 The Lone Bellow (matinee)
10/03 The Second City Remix
10/04 Alan Hewitt (Moody Blues fame) & One Nation
10/05 John Berry
10/07 Will Downing
10/08 Lori McKenna w. Mark Erelli
10/09 Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute
10/10 SQRRL! (matinee, children’s show)
10/10 Robyn Hitchcock
10/13 The Ides of March – Rescheduled – new date 6/2/22
10/14 Cris Jacobs Band
10/15 Mark Bryan of Hootie & The Blowfish w. The Screaming Trojans
10/16 The Smithereens w. guest vocalist Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms
10/17 Boney James
10/18 Davy Knowles w. Ben Brandt
10/19 + 20 Tab Benoit
10/22 Speidel, Goodrich, Goggin & Lille and Kyle Davis
10/23 Carsie Blanton (matinee)
10/23 New Power Generation (“NPG”) – Postponed
10/24 The Linda Ronstadt Experience
10/25 Rams Head Presents Marshall Tucker Band at Maryland Hall
10/26 Gaby Moreno
10/27 Sawyer Fredericks & The Accidentals
10/28 Graham Parker w. Alisa Amador
10/29 + 30 Bruce in the USA
10/30 Walter Trout (matinee)
10/31 Nefesh Mountain (matinee)
10/31 Hayes Carll
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB