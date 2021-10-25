THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Two Severn Women Injured in Double Shooting

| October 25, 2021, 11:30 AM

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Sunday in the Stillmeadows neighborhood in Severn.

On Sunday, October 24, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m. officers responded to the area near the basketball court on Stillmeadows Drive in Severn for a shooting.

The Arc of Central Maryland

Upon arrival, they located two adult female shooting victims. Both victims were transported to area hospitals. One victim, a 22-year old female from Severn,  is listed in serious/critical condition and the second victim, a 19-year-old female from Severn,  has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with any information to please call 410-222-6155 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

