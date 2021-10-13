Two MUST-SEE Destinations for a Fantastic Experience in Annapolis

Annapolis is frequently overshadowed by its more famous neighbors such as Baltimore and Washington, DC. However, the city of Annapolis, Maryland, offers a multitude of entertaining activities. It’s a waterside getaway, a thriving town, and a picture-perfect capital city all rolled into one.

Moving on from that, there are two main attractions located in the heart of Annapolis that you need to visit in order to get the best and full experience of the state.

Trolley Tour – Taking a trolley tour throughout the CIty gives you a good idea of all Annapolis has to offer, but it’s just the beginning, by hopping on the affordable trolley tour, you will get a better sense of the town.

Within this tour, you’ll learn about 300+ years of history and see some of the city’s most beautiful architecture in just one hour with your guide. You will be able to see the Victorian and colonial mansions, the Naval Academy, and other top Annapolis attractions that you don’t want to miss out on.

Maryland State House Tour – The nation’s oldest state house in continuous use is located in Annapolis and still to this very day it is still in use by legislators. In addition to serving as the country’s capital for about a year during 1783-1784, it is historic because numerous significant national events occurred there during that time period.

Did you know? the Maryland State House was the location of George Washington’s resignation as Continental Army commander in chief (in an attempt to retire from public life, which didn’t go as planned) and the signing of the Treaty of Paris.

