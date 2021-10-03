Two County High School Seniors Selected as Semi-Finalists for National Merit Scholarship

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced that AACPS seniors Adah Harding of Arundel High School and John Hooker of South River High School are on the prestigious list of achievers in the 2022 National

Merit Scholarship competition.

This year’s semifinalists were selected based on high performance on the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

A little more than 90 percent of the competition’s 16,000 semifinalists will advance to finalist status based on criteria such as academic record, recommendation by school principal, SAT/ACT performance, and participation and leadership in school and community activities. Finalists, who compete for about 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth around $30 million, will be announced in February.

Source : AACPS

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, Post To FB