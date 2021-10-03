THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Two County High School Seniors Selected as Semi-Finalists for National Merit Scholarship

| October 03, 2021, 10:16 AM

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced that AACPS seniors Adah Harding of Arundel High School and John Hooker of South River High School are on the prestigious list of achievers in the 2022 National
Merit Scholarship competition.

This year’s semifinalists were selected based on high performance on the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

A little more than 90 percent of the competition’s 16,000 semifinalists will advance to finalist status based on criteria such as academic record, recommendation by school principal, SAT/ACT performance, and participation and leadership in school and community activities.  Finalists, who compete for about 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth around $30 million, will be announced in February.

Source :
AACPS

Category: Local News, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«