Tornado Recovery Website and Office Now Open for Businesses, Homeowners and Renters

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has opened a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) in Anne Arundel County to assist businesses, homeowners and renters impacted by the EF-2 tornado that touched down in Annapolis and parts of Southern Anne Arundel County on September 1. The office opened on October 21st.

The SBA offers assistance to impacted businesses with low-interest loans to help complete repairs or replacement of disaster-damaged property and to provide working capital. The SBA can also assist homeowners and renters by providing low-interest loans for home repairs and personal property replacements.

The physical location of the DLOC office is at Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation, 2660 Riva Road, #200, Annapolis. Regular hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office will remain open during those hours until 4 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, when it will close permanently.

The web portal for SBA disaster relief information can be found here: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/. Customer Service Representatives will be available at the office and online to answer questions about the disaster loan program and help individuals complete their applications.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Dec. 17, 2021. The deadline to return economic injury applications is July 18, 2022.

For further specifics on tornado recovery efforts for businesses located in the City, visit the Annapolis Office of Economic Development Tornado Recovery Page on the City’s website: https://www.annapolis.gov/1833/Annapolis-Tornado-Business-Resources or contact the Department of Planning and Zoning at 410-260-2200.

In the coming weeks, the State of Maryland will launch a one-stop online portal to provide short-term rental assistance to families affected by the tornado as well as loans for residential rebuilding efforts through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).

