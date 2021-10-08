TOP-5 Best Multiplayer Games of 2021

There are many excellent PC games in which you will be a lone hero, but some of the best games fall into the category of MMORPG or simply MMO. They represent huge game worlds, receive constant updates, allowing you to play with hundreds, thousands, and even millions of other people.

Due to the need for constant development, the release of updates, and a new pricing scheme, MMOs have some similarities to mobile games. Some of them ask for a monthly subscription, others are free-to-play games that charge you for certain in-game purchases. Many offer premium packages with additional character customization options, weapons, or other features, just like in the paid versions of games on Wishfulbets.com. MMO refers to games that you will play for many hours. Are you ready to devote your time to this? This article describes suitable games.​​

1) Eve Online

EVE online is the king of sandbox MMOs. Space empires created by players flourish and collapse in it. The game takes players into deep space filled with starships, pirates, and player-created corporations. Each player will have to interact with a huge universe of potentially violent users to survive. If you dare to give it a try, you may find that Eve Online is one of the most exciting, ambitious, and unique games ever made.

2) Black Desert Online

BDO has beautiful and fantastic landscapes filled with many events, including solo and mass battles, trade, and diplomacy. BDO allows players to do much more than just set on an adventure. You have to collect resources, turn them into objects, master professions, interact with other players, and, of course, level up. BDO is a type of MMO game in which you can be either an ordinary blacksmith or a great wizard and enjoy your role.

3) Destiny 2

In Destiny 2, Players take on the role of Guardians. They are immortal warriors who travel the solar system destroying interplanetary threats. This sci-fi shooter has gone through many changes since its launch in 2017. It has been upgraded to a free-to-play model, and the number of planets available has increased. Destiny 2 is one of the most dynamic MMOs available on PC.

4) The Elder Scrolls Online

Zenimax Online introduces players to the only MMO set in the best-selling RPG franchise — The Elder Scrolls. The game takes place a thousand years before the events of the well-known Skyrim. This makes it possible to visit majestic locations from the history of the series and take part in legendary events. Players can explore almost all the locations familiar from the series — from the alien landscapes of Morrowind to the sun-drenched Summerset Isle.

5) ​​Star Wars: The Old Republic

One of the oldest studios, BioWare is also the developer of MMO games. While fans of the original RPG may not be thrilled with MMO concepts such as dungeons and raids, The Old Republic boasts stunning storytelling. Each of the eight classes has its own stories and companions, and the reduced leveling allows you to enjoy the game as a single-player RPG.

