TOMORROW: Annapolis Town Center to Host Fundraiser For Tornado Relief Efforts

Nearly a month has passed since the devastating tornado from Hurricane Ida touched down on Annapolis. Powerful and destructive, the storm ripped through parts of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. Damaging businesses and homes, knocking down trees, and littering the streets with debris. As clean-up begins,has committed to hosting a fundraiser in an effort to help the county recoup.

On Sunday, October 10th, the Town Center will host an outdoor concert experience where proceeds from the event will support community members impacted by the hurricane.

“It was terrible to see the destruction left by Ida,” said Anthony Henry, General Manager of Annapolis Town Center. “We hope this event will encourage the community to gather for an enjoyable evening while also helping to raise funds for those in need.”

This event titled, “Night Out on the Town”, will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 pm and features the East Coast’s original 80’s band The Reagan Years, Danah Denice, and DJ Manjo from JAGMAC.

Attendees can purchase concert-only tickets for $25 or opt-in for an additional silent disco experience. The combo ticket costs $30 and ticket holders can choose from three different silent disco time slots throughout the night.

All ticketed guests will receive entry to the event, the musical experience of their choice, and access to a variety of food and beverages offered by Vintage Views: A Wandering Bar and additional local food trucks.

Tickets are on sale now!

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA