They’re Back! The Annapolis Sail and Power Boat Shows. A 2021 Preview!

After a hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the Annapolis Boat Shows are back! The Annapolis Powerboat Show will roll into town on October 7, 2021 for four days; and then the Annapolis Sailboat Show will take over City Dock for five days beginning on October 14, 2021.

This is a big year with the return of the shows and the huge bump in popularity boating saw due to the virus. There are new premiering boats, new activities, and more ways to get you into the boat of your dreams!

We hopped on the phone with Sheila Jones, the GM of the shows to talk all about it as well as to get her thoughts on the upcoming re-construction of City Dock.

We also spoke with Erin Minner from Dream Yacht Charter. They will be at the Vacation Basin and they offer a perfect opportunity to try before you buy with a charter, or if you are just looking for a unique and amazing vacation!

And on the powerboat side, Mark Schulstad, the founder of Pocket Yacht Company weighs in on the two brands he sells–Cutwater and Ranger Tugs and what the boat show means to his company and the industry in general.

Tickets to the boat shows are on sale (or is it sail???) now and it is recommended to get them in advance!

Again, both of the Annapolis Boat Shows are headed to town in just a few days!

Annapolis Powerboat Show – October 7-10, 2021

Annapolis Sailboat Show – October 14-18, 2021

Have a listen!

