They’re Baaack. After a Year Off, the Budweiser Clydesdales Return for Military Bowl and Appearance in West Annapolis

The Budweiser Clydesdales, one of the great American icons that draw massive crowds everywhere they appear, will return to Annapolis once again for the Military Bowl Parade and Game on December 27th and in West Annapolis on December 26th for a special appearance.

The Clydesdales have become a staple in the Military Bowl since 2013 and this will be their 8th appearance in Annapolis at the Military Bowl having taken the year off in 2020 due to COVID. They are brought to us each year by Katcef Brothers, Inc., one of the area’s largest beverage distributors including Budweiser.

Budweiser, Katcef Brothers, Eye On Annapolis, and the Military Bowl will be kicking off the preparations on Thursday afternoon at 2:30 pm, November 11th at Heroes Pub in West Annapolis as we launch the “Who’s Your Hero?” promotion with a live podcast. Stop by, tell us about a hero in your life, grab a cold Budweiser and some swag and you might win a fantastic prize package to the Military Bowl and Parade.

Game time is 2:30 pm on Monday, December 27, 2021, and the parade (details not firmed up yet) will step off at 10:00 am from Annapolis City Dock!

Back in 2019, the Clydesdales made an appearance in West Annapolis for the West Annapolis Business Affiliation’s “Miracle on Annapolis Street” and they will return again on Sunday, December 26th. Details are still not firmed up on the times, but likely around 11 am. And if the past is any indication, there will be big crowds to see these majestic animals up close!

The 2021 Military Bowl is presented by Peraton and matches teams from the ACC and the American Athletic Conference on Monday, December 27, 2021. The kickoff is at noon and the game will be televised on ESPN. Tickets and parking passes are not yet on sale, but you can get more information and be notified when they do go on sale by visiting militarybowl.org

