The David Hayes Outdoor Museum Kick-Off Party is October 21st

The David Hayes Outdoor Museum is here in Annapolis and ArtFarm Annapolis invites you to celebrate it on Thursday, October 21 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. The Annapolis Art District, Inner West Street Association, and MC3 will be hosting the official David Hayes Outdoor Museum Kick-Off Party. Located on the top terrace of MC3 in Park Place, this event is open to the public and will include light refreshments, a cash bar, and several sculptures by David Hayes. A link to RSVP for this event can be found at annapolisartsdistrict.org/david-hayes

“This event is both a celebration and an opportunity to fundraise for the arts programming that will go alongside the presence of this sculptural work in our City. Funds raised through sculpture sales, donations, and even our cash bar will directly benefit our programming reach and connect local artists and teachers to educational programming around the work of David Hayes”, states Co-Owner of ArtFarm Studios and Programs Director Alison Harbaugh.

“The sculptor David Hayes understood how difficult it is to get people to walk into a gallery or art museum, which is why he delighted in placing sculpture right in peoples’ neighborhoods. This way residents could enjoy the art on their way to work, play or school,” says David M. Hayes; of the David Hayes Foundation

The work of renowned sculptor David Hayes has come to Annapolis, Maryland. In partnership with The Annapolis Arts District and The Inner West Street Association, the David Hayes Art Foundation has brought a group of abstract steel sculptures to Annapolis and the Annapolis Arts District. This year-long installation is accompanied by education and programming around sculptural art and color theory. Darin Gilliam and Alison Harbaugh of ArtFarm Studios are leading the programming and educational workshops with local sculptors and visual artists.

With his show David Hayes: A Sculptor of Space and Nature, sculptor David Hayes was introduced to the city of Annapolis through the Mitchell Gallery on the St. John’s Campus in 2013. Since then, one of his original sculptures greets visitors at the entrance of the Mitchell Gallery, adding a juxtaposition of abstract art to our traditional landscape. Annapolis is a city that has created and welcomes a number of brilliant artists and Hayes is one of them. We honor his life and creative legacy in Annapolis with the placement of original sculptures and an expansion of education and events around them.

