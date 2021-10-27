Staying Happy and Healthy While Driving

Many people drive almost every day, especially those of us who live in more rural areas that don’t have many convenient public transport options. Yet, at the same time, spending a lot of hours in the car can have a negative impact on both your physical and mental health if you’re not careful. With that in mind, here are some top tips for how you can stay happy and healthy while driving. Whether you’re commuting to work, taking the kids to school, or doing the grocery shopping, at least some of this advice should come in useful!

Safety

The first aspect to consider when it comes to driving is, of course, safety. This covers everything from not getting behind the wheel when you’ve had any alcohol, to always obeying traffic laws, wearing your seatbelt, and never using your cell phone when driving. In addition, you should make sure that your vehicle is maintained in good condition by taking it to the mechanic whenever necessary and taking advantage of a tire buyer coupon code to get top-quality tires when they need replacing. If you drive with young children in the car, you should also ensure you have the appropriate car seats for their age and size. Finally, it’s a sensible idea to always keep an emergency supply kit in your car just in case of a breakdown, bad weather, or other difficulties. The sort of items you want to have on hand includes a first aid kit, flashlight, blanket, nonperishable food, bottles of water, warm clothes, and a cellphone charger.

Health

Sitting down for long periods can be very bad for our health, and if you drive a lot, this might be an issue that concerns you. Luckily there are a few steps you can take to mitigate the negative effects of prolonged driving. For instance, try to break up long journeys by making rest stops whenever possible. Get out of the car and walk around to get your circulation moving – if there’s space and not too many people around, doing some more active exercise can be especially effective. Another top tip is to incorporate regular stretching into your driving routine. This can be done before you set off, after you arrive, or even in the car when you’re stuck in traffic and is a great way to help relieve the stiffness and pain you might feel after long hours behind the wheel. Lastly, consider purchasing a cushion or back support to make the driver’s seat a more comfortable place to be.

Enjoyment

A large part of staying happy and healthy when driving is making the experience more fun. The good news is that there are a wealth of ways in which you can do this. For instance:

Listen to an inspirational podcast

Sing along to your favorite songs

Learn a new language using an audio course

Listen to a captivating audiobook

Take the scenic route

Travel with friends or colleagues to make driving more social

Just remember to keep your eyes on the road, and don’t pick any activities which are too distracting!

