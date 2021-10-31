Start Shopping For 2022 Maryland Health Exchange Health Rates Now

Marylanders can now view plans and prices for 2022 private health insurance on MarylandHealthConnection.gov, the state’s online health insurance marketplace. They can get an estimate to determine what they and their families will pay for coverage next year.

This year, thanks to federal and state legislation, the marketplace will provide more savings to more Marylanders than ever before. Many people can even get a health plan for as little as $1 a month. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, those with higher incomes can now get financial help to cover some of their health plan costs. New Maryland legislation allows for adults ages 18 to 34 to get discounts on top of other savings.

“I’m thrilled to say that average premiums for Maryland families are among the lowest in the country this year and Marylanders in almost every county will have over 30 plans to choose from,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.

Open enrollment for 2022 coverage begins Nov. 1 for Marylanders to enroll in health and dental plans. . Those who qualify for Medicaid may enroll in it any time of year. Last year, 9 out of 10 Marylanders got financial help to pay for their plan.

Help is available from more than 700 trained brokers and navigators or by calling 1-855-642-8572 toll-free from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. Deaf and hard of hearing use Relay. Consumers can chat with a live agent Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To find free help, visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov.

