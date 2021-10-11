Sexual Assault In The Military; One Annapolis Mother Who Is Making A Difference

Her son was raped by three men aboard a Navy ship in Japan. The solution was to keep the rapists on board and send her son back to California with orders to not tell a soul. That secret lived with HM2 Danny Buck until he took his own life as his mother, on the phone, tried to save him.

Danny’s last wish was for his mother to do something to change the culture, and so she did!

Betty Buck sold her family business and started an education and advocacy foundation to hopefully make sure that no service member suffers the same fate as her son.

The HM2 Buck For Hope Foundation has hit the ground running. Please take a moment to visit her website and learn about the problem. And if you are able, please consider attending an informal (dress) formal launch on October 24, 2021 at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel.

