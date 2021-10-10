Serious Edgewater Accident Leaves 12-Year-Old With Critical Injuries

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a serious accident that injured four, and left one child in critical condition.

On October 9, 2021, at approximately 1:45 pm Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to Solomon’s Island Road and Stepneys Lane for a reported crash involving two vehicles. The investigation revealed that a 2018 Honda CRV was traveling northbound on Solomons Island Road approaching Stepneys Lane when the Honda drifted out of the travel lane and struck a 2018 Ford Explorer. The Ford Explorer was stopped at the stop sign on Stepneys Lane at Solomon’s Island Road. The collision caused heavy front end damage on both involved vehicles.

The front seat passenger of the Honda, a juvenile male, was flown to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore where he is listed in critical, but stable condition. The driver of Honda and the back seat passenger, a juvenile male, were uninjured and released on scene.

The driver of the Ford was transported by ground to Prince George’s Hospital Trauma Center with a serious back injury. The adult front seat passenger and the juvenile back seat passenger were transported by ground to Anne Arundel Medical Center precautionary.

Preliminarily, the primary cause of this crash is the driver of the Honda failing to maintain a single lane of travel. The crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

