THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Serious Edgewater Accident Leaves 12-Year-Old With Critical Injuries

| October 10, 2021, 07:44 AM

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a serious accident that injured four, and left one child in critical condition.

 On October 9, 2021, at approximately 1:45 pm Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to Solomon’s Island Road and Stepneys Lane for a reported crash involving two vehicles. The investigation revealed that a 2018 Honda CRV was traveling northbound on Solomons Island Road approaching Stepneys Lane when the Honda drifted out of the travel lane and struck a 2018 Ford Explorer. The Ford Explorer was stopped at the stop sign on Stepneys Lane at Solomon’s Island Road. The collision caused heavy front end damage on both involved vehicles. 

The front seat passenger of the Honda, a juvenile male, was flown to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore where he is listed in critical, but stable condition. The driver of Honda and the back seat passenger, a juvenile male, were uninjured and released on scene. 

The driver of the Ford was transported by ground to Prince George’s Hospital Trauma Center with a serious back injury. The adult front seat passenger and the juvenile back seat passenger were transported by ground to Anne Arundel Medical Center precautionary. 

Preliminarily, the primary cause of this crash is the driver of the Honda failing to maintain a single lane of travel. The crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section. 

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»