Senior League at the Golf Club at South River Makes Donation to Woodland Beach Volunteer Fire Department

Recently, at The Golf Club at South River, the Senior Golf League presented a check in the amount of $2,820 to the Woodland Beach Volunteer Fire Department donated in the name of club member, Doug Comfort, Senior League Chairman.

“The Golf Club at South River is very proud to recognize the important volunteer leadership at the club and humbled to be able to present this gift on behalf of the members of the senior league to the Woodland Beach Volunteer Fire Department,” said Tad Peel, General Manager at The Golf Club.

The Presentation and Dinner were coordinated by James Little and a committee including John Wider, Ron Coffman, Barry Recame, and Azam Baig. Douglas Comfort was honored with an engraved glass trophy acknowledging his years of commitment and leadership. The event was held on The Golf Club at South River’s outdoor patio with over 70 in attendance including representatives from the WBVFD, club members, and staff.

Founded in 2008 the Golf Club at South River is owned by the Brick Companies. The Brick Companies mission is to create memorable places for current and future generations through social responsibility and environmental leadership. The Foundation focuses on making a positive difference by inspiring and benefiting others in the local community.

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports