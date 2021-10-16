THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Scandalous Annapolis Tour Returns for ONE DAY–Tomorrow

| October 16, 2021, 10:18 AM

Scandalous AnnapolisBy popular demand, Annapolis Tours by Watermark is offering its “Scandalous Annapolis” walking tour on Sunday, October 17th, 2021. This adults-only, lighthearted, tongue-in-cheek walking tour is presented by a guide in the character of a colonial indentured servant who works “odd jobs” day and night to make ends meet – colonial style.

During the 90-minute walking tour around Historic Annapolis, you’ll hear scandalous anecdotes and jaw-dropping tales about what went on inside Annapolis’ famed homes and taverns. American Founding Fathers, Annapolis gentry, renowned portrait artists, and regular folk, too, were all up to their tricks! There was a little revenge and lots of clubs to join…There were murders, spying, drinking, political discord, and pleasures of the night.

The tour will take place from 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm Sunday, October 17th. Tickets are $20/adult (18 and over only).

For reservations, please visit: WatermarkJourney.com/Events/Scandalous- Annapolis/.

Private tours are available for adult groups, tour operators, and corporate outings as well. Please contact Watermark® at 410-268-7601 for more information and booking.

