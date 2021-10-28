THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Romeo & Juliet Makes Debut at Classic Theatre of Maryland

| October 28, 2021, 01:13 PM

The greatest tragic romance of all time told in the majestic language of the greatest playwright who ever lived, comes to the Classic Theatre of Maryland through October in a fresh new production. William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” opens Friday, October 8th, and audiences will be able to see the classic story of  “star-crossed lovers” who defy the feud that divides their families and are driven toward tragedy. Classic Theatre of Maryland re-imagines a masterwork that has long captured the souls of artists and the hearts of audiences around the world.

“Romeo and Juliet” runs October 8th through October 31st with showtimes at 8:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Performances are held at the Classic Theatre of Maryland located at 1804 West Street, Annapolis, Maryland 21401. The theater is fully handicapped-accessible. Tickets are available online at  Classic Theatre of Maryland’s website.  or by calling 410-415-3513.

