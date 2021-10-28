Romeo & Juliet Makes Debut at Classic Theatre of Maryland
The greatest tragic romance of all time told in the majestic language of the greatest playwright who ever lived, comes to the Classic Theatre of Maryland through October in a fresh new production. William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” opens Friday, October 8th, and audiences will be able to see the classic story of “star-crossed lovers” who defy the feud that divides their families and are driven toward tragedy. Classic Theatre of Maryland re-imagines a masterwork that has long captured the souls of artists and the hearts of audiences around the world.
“Romeo and Juliet” runs October 8th through October 31st with showtimes at 8:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.
Performances are held at the Classic Theatre of Maryland located at 1804 West Street, Annapolis, Maryland 21401. The theater is fully handicapped-accessible. Tickets are available online at Classic Theatre of Maryland’s website. or by calling 410-415-3513.
