Riva Road Farmers’ Market Adds Wednesdays To Weekly Calendar

In celebration of its 40th year anniversary, the Anne Arundel County Farmers’ Market will add Wednesday afternoons to its weekly schedule.

Increased demand from customers led the market to provide this new time slot starting October 6th, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

The open air market under a pavilion at the corner of Riva Road and Truman Parkway will provide freshly prepared foods along with locally sourced, garden-fresh produce, meats, and seafood from a diverse group of vendors. Other products such as freshly baked bread, olive oils, speciality bourbons and tequilas, and sweets will be offered.

It will be the place to stop on the way home for a ready-made dinner.

In addition to the new Wednesday market hours, the Holiday Market will open November 20th and run through December 19th on Saturday 7:00 am -12:00 pm and Sunday from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm. Vendors will offer unique gift items from handmade wooden ornaments and toys to scented candles, evergreen wreaths, fine jewelry, cutting boards and furniture, along with seasonal produce, meats, milk and eggs, pies and other sweet stuff. It is truly a holiday market.

AAC Farmers’ Market is always striving to improve its offering to our customers and enhance the marketplace itself. The outdoor venue provides a safe, pleasant environment to browse, shop, and socialize. Four new picnic tables were installed and a bike rack will soon be in place. This year, the market also upgraded its lighting and installed new industrial fans. For more visit the website at: aacofamersmarket.com.

