Recalled Onions Were Provided to Following Anne Arundel Pantries
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that certain fresh whole onions have caused a large Salmonella outbreak in 37 states, including more than 45 cases in Maryland. Do not eat, sell, or serve red, white, or yellow onions imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed U.S.-wide by ProSource Inc. or Keeler Family Farms. Throw away any unlabeled onions at home. For more information about the food alert and Salmonella illness, visit bit.ly/3EwNocm
The Anne Arundel County Food Bank provided the recalled onions to the following Anne Arundel County Food Pantries from July 1, 2021 through October 21, 2021. Please discard any onions you may have received from the pantries during this time period. If you experience severe Salmonella symptoms after ingesting onions, contact your healthcare provider.
Pantries
- Baybrook Elementary (Baltimore)
- Blessed Tech – Deale Library, Eastport Library, Edgewater Library
- Brock Bridge Elementary School
- Brooklyn Community Church/Brooklyn Homes Tenant Council Community Center
- Brooklyn Park Healthy Food Pantry
- Bywater Mutual Homes Community
- Empowering Believers Church
- Evangelical Presbyterian Church (Annapolis)
- Feeding Anne Arundel – Tyler Heights
- Franklin United Methodist Church
- Iglesia Emanuel (Brooklyn)
- Kingdom Celebration Center
- Kingdom Hope Ministry (Odenton)
- Mills Parole Elementary
- Pioneer City
- RCDC H2O Clubhouse North Pantry
- St Mark United Methodist Church (Hanover)
- Transformation Center (Hanover)
- Van Bokkelen Pop Up Produce Distribution
