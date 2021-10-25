THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Pocket Yacht Company Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary at Annapolis Powerboat Show

| October 25, 2021, 01:30 PM

Photo: Devin Conway at 410 Films

Pocket Yacht Company, the largest Ranger Tug and second-largest Cutwater Boat dealer in the world celebrated 10 years in business. The company celebrated with a 10th Anniversary Party during the United States Powerboat Show amongst industry friends, customers, and employees.

The Arc of Central Maryland

“We are proud to be celebrating 10 years in business,” says Managing Director and Owner, Mark Schulstad. “Throughout that time we have gained a dedicated team of employees, a few new offices along the East Coast, and countless customers who enjoy Ranger Tugs and Cutwaters as much as we do.” Pocket Yacht Company is proud to continue its life-long relationship with American boat manufacturer Fluid Motion, builder of Ranger Tugs and Cutwater Boats. Cruising in a pocket yacht is a distinct way of life with an equally distinct community of boaters. To learn more visit PocketYacht.com.

Pocket Yacht Company has led the way in the Pocket Yacht revolution, offering Factory Direct Pricing on the two most sought-after brands on the East Coast. As a family-owned and operated business, their goal is simple, use their passion for boating to deliver the customer a pleasurable experience from the original purchase of your boat and on through its lifespan.

You can learn a bit more about Pocket Yacht Company on our podcast!


Where to find the DNB...

Category: Boating, Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«