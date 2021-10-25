Pocket Yacht Company Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary at Annapolis Powerboat Show

Pocket Yacht Company, the largest Ranger Tug and second-largest Cutwater Boat dealer in the world celebrated 10 years in business. The company celebrated with a 10th Anniversary Party during the United States Powerboat Show amongst industry friends, customers, and employees.

“We are proud to be celebrating 10 years in business,” says Managing Director and Owner, Mark Schulstad. “Throughout that time we have gained a dedicated team of employees, a few new offices along the East Coast, and countless customers who enjoy Ranger Tugs and Cutwaters as much as we do.” Pocket Yacht Company is proud to continue its life-long relationship with American boat manufacturer Fluid Motion, builder of Ranger Tugs and Cutwater Boats. Cruising in a pocket yacht is a distinct way of life with an equally distinct community of boaters. To learn more visit PocketYacht.com.

Pocket Yacht Company has led the way in the Pocket Yacht revolution, offering Factory Direct Pricing on the two most sought-after brands on the East Coast. As a family-owned and operated business, their goal is simple, use their passion for boating to deliver the customer a pleasurable experience from the original purchase of your boat and on through its lifespan.

You can learn a bit more about Pocket Yacht Company on our podcast!



