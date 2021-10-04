Parking Tips For Upcoming Annapolis Boat Shows

Power and sailboat enthusiasts are making their plans for the Annapolis fall boat shows, which will take place in historic downtown Annapolis along City Dock on the Annapolis harbor. The United States Powerboat Show will take place October 7-10, 2021. The United States Sailboat Show takes place October 14-18.

The setup for the first show began on Sunday, October 3. The breakdown will continue until the close of business on October 21. The changeover between shows will take place from Oct. 10 through Oct. 13. Please be alert to road closures and parking restrictions in and around City Dock throughout the entire two-week period from Oct. 3 to Oct. 19. Give yourself extra time when navigating downtown Annapolis and the Historic District.

This is the 51st edition of the Sailboat Show (both shows were canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19).

Admission to the Thursday VIP events is $35 for each show; General Admission tickets are $20 for adults; $10 for youth ages 7 to 12. Discounts are available for additional day passes. Children (6 and under) are free.

Here are a few parking tips:

Restricted Parking: Parking will be restricted to RESIDENTS ONLY on the following streets for the entire duration of the two events (Oct. 7 to Oct. 18). Please note that these restrictions are zoned for District 1 residential permit holders only.

Prince George Street from Craig Street to East Street

Randall Street from Prince George Street to King George Street

East Street from Prince George Street to King George Street

Green Street, Newman Street, and St. Mary’s Street.

City Parking Garages: For more detailed information, visit www.AnnapolisParking.com. Parking will be available at the four city-owned garages: Noah Hillman, Knighton, Gotts Court, and Park Place. Reserved, pre-paid parking rates are available online.

Free Circulator: The Circulator shuttle is free and will service city-owned garages throughout the boat shows. Visitors can track the Circulator’s shuttle in real-time by downloading the “RLS Shuttle” app and clicking “Annapolis.” You may also track the Circulator in real-time at www.AnnapolisParking.com.

Additional Garages: Visitors may also find free parking at the State-owned Garage (aka Calvert Street Garage) at 19 St. Johns Street after 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and all weekend. Whitmore Garage, located at 25 Clay Street, is also available to the public as space allows for a fee after 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Whitmore is free to the public every Sunday until 4 p.m.

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium & City Garages: Visitors can park at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for $TK and take a FREE shuttle downtown EXCEPT on Saturday, Oct. 9 due to a Navy Football home game and on Oct. 16 due to a band competition. On both Oct. 9 and 16, a free Boat Show shuttle will be available from the Anne Arundel County Public Schools/Board of Education parking lot on Riva Road.

Plan Ahead: Complete Boat Show parking details, including additional lots, are available at the Annapolis Boat Shows website.

