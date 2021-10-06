October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Have You Been Screened?

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and it is a reminder that breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women in Anne Arundel County.

In 2019, approximately 2,223 women in the county were diagnosed with breast cancer and there were 351 deaths in the county from the disease.

“The health of our residents is critical to the wellness of our community. We succeed when we put the well-being of our people first,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “Please talk to your health care provider about regular breast cancer screenings. Early detection can save lives.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people may have put their preventive health screenings, including mammograms, on hold. Breast Cancer Awareness Month serves as

a reminder to get screened.

Most insurance plans cover the cost of screenings. The Department of Health’s Cancer Screening Service provides screenings for underserved, uninsured and underinsured women. Women age 40 and older in the county may qualify for no-cost breast exams and screenings

if they have no or limited health insurance coverage.

To find out if you qualify, call the Cancer Screening Services Program at 410-222-6180, or for Spanish, 410-222-6071.

For more information about the risk factors for breast cancer and about screening recommendations, go to www.aahealth.org/breast-cancer or www.aasalud.org/breast-cancer.

