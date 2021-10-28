October 28, 2021 | Daily News Brief | High Tides. Child Hit While Biking to School. Franchot’s Pick. Free Pizza!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

Scott Gibson for Ward 2

And NOW OPEN in Annapolis, Rehab 2 Perform!

Today…High tides are expected in the area this weekend and Annapolis has some help. An 8th grader was hit by a car and the driver fled the scene. Franchot picked a controversial running mate. The Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation has some micro-grants for businesses harmed by the tornado. The State Board of Education is thinking about cutting back on quarantines and masks. The sailboat show was a winner just like the powerboat show! And here’s a tip for some free pizza tomorrow! And keep your ears open for a bonus pod a bit later today with #JustOneSweater.

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

Authority: Friends of Scott Gibson; Sandy Crosier, Treasurer

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, October 28th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I can taste the weekend right about now and my girlfriend and I are looking forward to doing the Bay Bridge Run/Walk–well, one of us is looking more forward than the other I think due to an early start, but alas… OK, so let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

What was that Blondie song?

[CLIP]

Ah yes, 1980. But this weekend, the tide IS going to be high here in Annapolis. So high that there are some warnings. We are expecting tides 3 to 4 feet higher than normal and high tide is at noon and midnight on Friday and Saturday and 1 am and 1 pm on Sunday. Expect Compromise Street to be closed. City dock to be flooded, etc. Residents and businesses that need sandbags..the City is offering sand and bags for you at City Dock beginning today at 830am. Harbormaster reminds you to check your lines and make sure you have enough slack. And OEM is asking you to make sure storm drains are not blocked and to secure loose stuff in the yard due to high winds. And also–don’t drive through flooded streets–water is powerful. Turn around–don’t drown.

Hey, slow the hell down! On Tuesday at Youngs Farm Road and Forest Drive, an 8th grader was riding his bike across the road in the crosswalk when he was hit by a car and the car fled the scene. He was not injured and reported it when he got to school and there is not much of a description other than a dark-colored sedan. The Annapolis Police for some reason haven’t put out even a general warning, so I will–slow the hell down and be aware! And speaking of APD, On Monday I submitted a PIA request for their daily call records…as I have mentioned I think there is a discrepancy between what is reported and reality and we are going to get to the bottom of it. I followed up yesterday and they are working on the details on how to get me the info–and I do plan to ask for this on a weekly basis for a while.

The Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp…has some money to give away to businesses whose businesses have been impacted by the Tornado. These so-called micro grants are available for up to $5000 and can be used for any legitimate business expense–property repairs, equipment replacement, lease support, vendor bills, etc. They will prioritize based on the need, but you need to be a brick and mortar business in good standing that was impacted. November 5th is the deadline to file and for ALL the details and applications visit aaedc.org and head to the disaster recovery assistance page. And remember, the SBA has opened an office at AAEDC to assist businesses, renters, and homeowners too.

A quick hit on COVID. The State Board of Education is starting to reconsider the quarantine and masking mandates in public schools. Citing 3 months of data that they have, coupled with increased vaccinations keeping the outbreaks minimal, the Board of Education will reconsider in December. The emergency legislation expires after 180 days so that was like February 3rd for Anne Arundel. So, stay tuned..as long as the numbers keep declining, we may be one step closer to normal in schools come January!

Comptroller Peter Franchot announced that he has selected Monique Anderson-Walker as his running mate. Franchot is the first of the gubernatorial candidates to do so. She is a Prince George’s County Councilwoman and a real-estate broker. And because politics is a family business–her hubby is Delegate Jay Walker representing Prince George’s County. The selection is not without controversy however..shortly after Franchot made the announcement, it was revealed that Anderson-Walker and her husband are currently dealing with a federal income tax lien for $16,000 filed by the IRS.

Last week we told you about the 20% increase in attendance at the powerboat show.. well the numbers are in for the sailboat show and they are up as well–not as big, but 5% over the last show in 2019 which WAS a record. So, boating is hot. The sailboat show had fewer boats than in the past..that whole supply chain issue…but did have more than 200 along with a dozen premiering boats. So well done to the Annapolis Boat Shows. Mark the calendars for 2022. Power is October 6-9 and Sail is October 13-17th.

And as we start to wrap it up, I don’t mean to make this political, but if I can turn you on to free pizza…yes free pizza, I’ll use politics. On Friday right around noon, a non-partisan anti-corruption organization to speak against the corrupt forces in the Maryland Legislature who are redesigning our legislative maps–gerrymandering. Anyhow, they are bringing Gerrys Pizza … get it…to City dock and will be handing out free slices to everyone that comes. I am sure there is literature as well, but there you are. There IS a free lunch!

And finally, up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight..we hear all the secrets behind Galway Bay’s amazing Irish Egg Nog. Next weekend, Monica from Bread & Butter Kitchen, and if you have any suggestions for a local business to spotlight, let me know–I’ll reach out! And today, probably at noon, we’re dropping a bonus pod with Just One Sweater…something we can all easily get behind!

And THAT’s it for the news today.

But first, a quick thank you to the four sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. Rehab 2 Perform, and Scott Gibson for Ward 2.

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather! All of that gets underway in just a bit!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast