October 27, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Son Kills Mother in Edgewater. Vax for Kids. Outdoor Dining To End.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

Scott Gibson for Ward 2

And NOW OPEN in Annapolis, Rehab 2 Perform!

Today…Anne Arundel County Police arrested a 55-year old male for the murder of his own 85-year old mother in Edgewater. COVID vaccines are coming for kids 5-11. Outdoor dining is ending in Annapolis. Annapolis Town Center is expanding their outdoor areas and more.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

Authority: Friends of Scott Gibson; Sandy Crosier, Treasurer

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief. Last night was the Arts Council’s Annie Awards and what a great group of honorees, but extra special with several friends–Alison Harbaugh for Arts Maverick, Rob Levitt for Arts Leadership, and Comacell Brown for Visual Arts! What a great evening and then capped it off by saying farewell to Fado–they are closing for good on the 30th. So, a little tired, but we have some news, so, shall we? Yesterday morning about 530 am, Anne Arundel County Police were called to the 1900 block of Woodsboro Place in Edgewater–this is in the Woodland Beach section for an unknown disturbance. They found an 85-year old woman, identified as Zakia Et Al Zaharna suffering from serious trauma. She was taken to an area hospital but died en route. Her vehicle was missing as was her 55-year old son–Aiman Ghazi Zaharna. Detectives located him later yesterday and evidence pointed to him as the suspect and he has been charged with the murder of his mother and is being held on a no-bail status. Police have not speculated on the motive, but are asking anyone that may have info to contact them at 410-222-4731. This is the 15th murder in the County this year. In the things, I learned on the County Executive Media Call segment today. COVID shots for kids have one more hurdle to clear–the CDC and then they will be rolling out to the 5 and older crowd. Dr. Kalyanaramen said that the county’s initial allotment will be 10,000 doses and there are about 51,000 kids in the 5-11 range. They will be administering children’s doses at the regular county vaccine clinics as well as in schools themselves–a list of the school locations was not provided. And both the County Executive and Dr. K re-implored people to get the vaccine! You only have 4 more nights to enjoy outdoor dining in Annapolis. Mayor Buckley sent out a reminder yesterday that because the state of emergency has ended, the outdoor dining in the streets and in parking lots will come to an end on November 1 for most restaurants. Middleton, McGarvey’s, Iron Rooster, Federal House, and Market House have signed a lease to continue outdoor dining through at least 2022. Now, if your favorite restaurant had outdoor dining prior to COVID, that will still be happening–Carrolls Creek deck, Red Red Wine Bar sidewalk, Rams Head sidewalk, and back patio, etc. And while Annapolis City is closing up outdoor dining, the Annapolis Town Center seems to be expanding it. They have begun renovations around the former Brio restaurant to be a “Village Green” with a new Boat House Pavilion, to include fire pits, outdoor seating, smaller performance areas, and a community gathering space. No word on when it will be complete but it is under construction now. And they are adding wayfinding in and leading to the garages so you know how many spots are available and look for some more murals from area artists. St. Marys schools have a new boss. Dr. Andrew Moore has been named the new President of the schools. He was selected from a nationwide search and will take over for Deacon Leroy Moore who has been the acting President for 18 months–hey they can save on signs…they’re both Moore’s. Anyhow Dr. Moore is no stranger to St Marys he has lived in the area for 30 years, is married to St Mary’s Alumna, and has two kids who graduated from the school. His educational background includes 21 years at Calvert Hall. I would say welcome to Annapolis, but he is already here, so let’s just say welcome aboard Dr. Moore! Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight will be Anthony and Sean from Galway Bay talking about their fantastic egg nog. Next week it is Bread & Butter Kitchen, and send me some suggestions for the following week! Oh, and don’t forget to leave us a review or rating if you are somewhere where you can do that! OK, that IS it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our four sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and Scott Gibson for Alderman in Ward 2. So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report, all that in a few seconds.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast