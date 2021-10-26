October 26, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Severn Double Shooting. South River Forfeits. COVID Update.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a double shooting that sent two women to the hospital. Governor Hogan updated on COVID. Rep. Anthony Brown is running for Attorney General. South River High forfeits three football games. Impact 100 awards $81K to HOPE for All. The Anne Arundel County Farmers Market is throwing a few Halloween parties. And make sure you catch the bonus pod about Fish For A Cure and watch out for another with Just One Sweater!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief. Hat’s off to CVS. Scheduled my COVID booster online over the weekend, checked in from a link in the parking lot. In and out in 15 minutes with no wait…most of the time was the “sit here for ten minutes to make sure you don’t die on us” period. But that Pfizer shot–knocked me out–heaps of tired and oddly a pain in my right leg. Ok so enough about that so, let’s get into it, shall we? More shootings. The Anne Arundel County police are looking into a double shooting in Severn. On Sunday night about 10:30, they were called to Tomlinson Court in the Stillmeadows community for the shooting. They found two women suffering from gunshot wounds believed to be non-life-threatening. The 19 ad 22-year-old women were transported to area hospitals but police are asking for help–and if you can give it.. 410-222-4700 Yesterday Governor Hogan gave an update on COVID. It was more of a reminder that many people are eligible and should get boosters. If you got Pfizer or Moderna more than six months ago and are 65 or older, 18 plus with underlying conditions, or 18 plus and work in a high-risk setting–you can get it. If you received the single dose J&J shot more than 2 months ago, you can get a booster regardless of situation or age. And you can mix and match brands…I got the J&J and just got a Pfizer booster which was suggested by my doc… Dr. Freedman at Evolve Direct Primary Care. Hogan also touted Maryland’s status as one of the most vaccinated states and said the state is ramping up to vaccinate kids from age 5 and older..expected to start as soon as next week. In some more political news and posturing–there are some interesting pieces on Maryland Matters and The Duckpin about what politics will look like after the next election with Hogan, Rutherford, Franchot, Kopp, and Frosh all out. And speaking of vacancies, count in congressional District 4 too. Congressman Anthony Brown says he will leave Congress to run for the Attorney General spot being vacated by Frosh. Lots of posturing all over the place! And South River High is in trouble. Apparently, they played three games this year with an ineligible player. They will now forfeit 3 games and enter the playoffs with a 2-6 record. You may ask how a 2-6 team can make the playoffs? Well, because a new rule allows all teams to advance to the playoffs regardless of their record. Everyone gets a medal! If you know someone associated with the non-profit HOPE for All, they may be sleeping off a hangover. Impact 100 is a really unique organization. The women’s only organization raises funds and then votes on what non-profit gets it–it is winner takes all. And this year, HOPE for All was awarded $81,000. They plan to use the funds to institute a barcode inventory system and buy some more warehouse racks bins and decking. Interested to learn more– its a long one but impact100greaterchesapeake.org is the website and it is the number 100 in there. Congrats to HOPE for All. We told you that the Anne Arundel County Farmers Market is celebrating 40 years and they expanded hours to Wednesday afternoons. Well, this week they are throwing three Halloween Parties. Wednesday starting at 4 pm, Saturday at 7 am and Sunday at 10 am. They are giving away pumpkins to the first fifty kids, decorating contests, DJ, cookie decorating, and more. All free and courtesy of our local farmers– this is at the corner of Riva Road and Harry Truman Parkway– my favorite stop on a Saturday morning! And as we begin to wrap it up for today, I hope you caught the bonus pod we dropped with Lex Arizzi from Fish For A Cure. What a great and fun way to raise much-needed funds. And if you can, please help support that cause. And later this week, we’ll be dropping one about Just One Sweater a great initiative that is running through the end of November! OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to the four sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and Scott Gibson for Ward 2. Alright, now hang tight, George Young is here from DCMDVA Weather with your locally forecast weather report. All that–in about a minute!

