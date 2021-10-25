October 25, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Three Shootings. Onion Recall. Navy Loss.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…The Annapolis and Anne Arundel County police departments are investigating three shootings over the past few days. The Anne Arundel County Food Bank has distributed some of the recalled onions to area pantries. The SBA has set up an office to help businesses and homeowners and renters who suffered damages in the tornado. Downtown businesses are prepping for Midnight Madness nights and more. Navy slid to 1-6 with a heartbreaking loss to #2 Cincinnati. Just One Sweater bonus pod coming up!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, October 25th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief. Happy Monday! And happy 30th birthday to my oldest kid…still not sure how I got this old, but alas, here we are. I am headed to CVS in a few hours to get my COVID booster–I was a J&J recipient back in April so it is time. Welcome to the final week of October, we have some news for you, so let’s get into it, shall we? Sadly we start with a trio of shootings. On Saturday night, just before midnight, at least five shots rang out in the Harbor House community in Eastport. Annapolis Police responded to the 900 block of President Street and found an adult male suffering from gun several gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and APD is asking for help–call them at 410-260-3439 if you know anything. In Anne Arundel County, the police are investigating a shooting that left a man fighting for his life after being shot multiple times. On Saturday morning at 8 am, they responded to the 100 block of West Nursery Road in Linthicum and found the victim lying in the roadway. He was taken to shock trauma in Baltimore and remains in serious condition. Info…call 410-222-4700 And this came in after the DNB on Friday, but on Thursday evening, police were called to Beach Road and McGowan Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived they found a 26-year old Glen Burnie male. They tried to render aid, but he died at the scene. They say he was targeted and there is no threat to the community…and if anyone has info, please call homicide detectives at 410-222-4731 You likely heard about the onion recall last week. They are causing Salmonella Poisoning and more than 45 cases have been reported in Maryland. We have learned that the Anne Arundel County Food Bank distributed some of these onions between July 1 and October 21. So, if you received any onions from the following pantries between those times, discard them. Baybrook Elementary

Blessed Tech (Deale, Eastport, and Edgewater Libraries)

Brock Bridge Elementary School

Brooklyn Community Church

Brooklyn Park Healthy Food Pantry

Bywater Mutual Homes

Empowering Believers Church

Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Annapolis

Feed Anne Arundel at Tyler Heights

Franklin United Methodist Church

Iglesia Emmanuel

Kingdom Celebration Center

Kingdom Hope Ministry in Odenton

Mills Parole Elementary

Pioneer City

RCDC H2O Clubhouse

St Mark United Methodist in Hanover

Transformation Center in Hanover

and the Van Bokkelen Pop Up Produce Distribution If you are a business owner, homeowner, or renter that had been damaged from the September tornado in Anne Arundel County, the Small Business Administration is here to help with low-interest loans and other resources. They have a physical office at the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation at 2660 Riva Road open Monday through Friday 830 am to 500 pm. It is a temporary office that will go away on November 5th. There is also a website for you as well disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s So if you suffered damages– please use the resources to help you get back on your feet! A disappointing Saturday for Navy football. They almost looked like they were going to pull off an upset and then the second half of the game happened with Cincinnati putting 14 points on the board in the 3rd quarter. But Navy never gives up the ship and fought to literally the final second putting 10 more points. In the end, it was a 27-20 loss to number 2 Cincinnati. But the final two minutes were pretty amazing with several back to back first downs for the mids, two beneficial penalties against Cincy, a TD, a successful onside kick, and unfortunately a pick with 25 seconds on the clock giving the Bearcats..whose logo looks like Chick Fila, the ball and the game. Up next is Tulsa on Friday night, Notre Dame on November 6th and then they are back home for the final game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium against ECU on November 20th. The Army-Navy Game is at the Met Life Stadium in New York/New Jersey this year on December 11th. Right now, Navy is 1-6. And as we begin to wrap it up…I know Halloween is this coming weekend but downtown Annapolis is prepping for Christmastime. The shops and restaurants are getting ready for three Midnight Madness evenings on December 2nd, 9th, and 16th. Free circulators will be rolling with expanded routes. Plenty of options for free parking and several other events including the Small Business Saturday on November 27th. The Grand Illumination of the tree on November 28th. The Chocolate Binge Festival on December 5th–yummm, and of course the Eastport Yacht Club’s Lights Parade on the water–that’s December 11th. We are once again to be a small sponsor for this event along with Sheehy Lexus, Visit Annapolis, RBC Wealth Management, What’s Up Magazine, and Diehls Produce. All the details and more at annapolismidnightmadness.com Finally–I hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight we dropped on Saturday Jason Cherry and Mission Escape Rooms. Up this coming Saturday–Anthony and Sean from Galway Bay and we chat about nog…egg nog! I have a few bonus pods as well.. look for one this week about Just One Sweater and next week we may have a special COVID edition bonus pod to talk about where we are today! OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and Scott Gibson for Ward 2. Alrighty, it is Monday, and Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is back with your Monday Money Report. And as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

