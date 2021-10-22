October 22, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Start School Later. Frosh Out. Western Maryland Wants Out. Lots of Events!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

Scott Gibson for Ward 2

And NOW OPEN in Annapolis, Rehab 2 Perform!

Today… Glen Burnie man found guilty of attempted murder and carjacking. Schools will start later next year. Attorney General Frosh will not seek re-election. Western Maryland lawmakers want out of Maryland and become part of West Virginia. Annapolis City Hall will be in pink for breast cancer awareness. Watershed Stewards Academy has Groves of Gratitude. Events this weekend range from the Love of the Library to a fest in Severna Park to a Navy football game to a Critter Crawl and a foundation kick-off!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

Authority: Friends of Scott Gibson; Sandy Crosier, Treasurer

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, October 22nd, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Dear work gods—thank you for going easy on me after being away for the week. Much appreciated! And now here we are staring down the barrel of another weekend! But first, we have some news to share, so let’s get into it, shall we?

And let’s do mostly good news… but we need to start with the yucky. Gerald Haigis was found guilty of attempted murder yesterday in Circuit Court. This stems from an April incident in Glen Burnie where the victim met a male and female and decided to drive to Baltimore for drugs and he negotiated to have sex with the female. They drove to a parking lot and Haigis tried to strangle him. He escaped and they took his car and tried to run him over several times. When they were done, Haigis pulled a gun and robbed the beaten victim. Pretty horrendous crime. Haigis is scheduled to be sentenced in early January.

OK, moving on to less bad news…the Anne Arundel County Board of Education voted unanimously to start school later next year. This has been a huge issue for many years and there are countless reports saying that a later start is healthier for students. In the past, the school has relied on the “with our bus situation we just cannot logistically do it” argument. But I am guessing with the bus situation this year where they are having issues getting any bus to work—they couldn’t rely on that. This i s one of the suggestions in the latest Prismatic Services report that was very critical of most aspects of the school’s operations. They are starting to work out the details now (smart move). Elementary will start between 8 am and 9 am, middle between 830 am and 915 am, and high schools at 830 am.

Maryland’s Attorney General Brian Frosh is hanging up his holster…well if he has a holster he will hang it up, but he will not seek re-election in 2024 and is planning to retire. He sent a memo to his staff yesterday praising the staff and lauding the work they all have done and said that with the remaining 15 months, there is a lot of work to be done! The AG is the state’s attorney and will prosecute major drug and gang crimes, file suits on behalf of Marylanders, and defend suits against the state. With Frosh out, you can bet there will be a bevy of lawyers lining up to run.

This story sounded very familiar. A friend and I created a satire website several years ago called The Crabwrapper and it never went too far, but one story caught the governor’s attention in 2015 when we published one about Comptroller Franchot trying to balance the books by selling Allegany, Garrett, and Washington Counties to Pennsylvania. Well, in this case, truth is the same as fiction. Republican Senators and Delegates representing those three counties have sent letters to the leaders of the West Virginia Legislature asking to “be added as constituent counties”. The lawmakers pointed out that the three counties share many similar attributes with West Virginia. I would say you can’t make this stuff up–but we did. And now it’s becoming real. This world is odd!

Annapolis City Hall will be dressed in pink this weekend. The building will be awash with pink to show support for survivors and to raise awareness about the importance of screening during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The police and fire departments have sold special t-shirts this month to support the Rebecca Fortney Breast Center at AAMC…so if you see a cop or firefighter–ask where you can score a shirt and help the cause!

Speaking of helping the cause. The Anne Arundel County Watershed Stewards Academy is rolling out a Groves of Gratitude initiative. They are selling single and bundled native plants to our area and 50% of the proceeds will go to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. How cool is that? Suggested donations are in the $15 to $60 range per packet and you can go to aawsa.org/groves-of-gratitude to order. These are for planting this fall. A pretty neat way to help out the environment and our neighbors who are short on food.

And as we wrap it up for the week…here are some things to do for. your consideration. Tonight from 630 pm to 730 pm it is a virtual party for the Love of the Library. Celebrate or library system with a fun virtual night with music, entertainment, and surprises all from the comfort of home. Tickets are $25 and you want to go to aacpl.net to get them.

Tomorrow–noon. Navy Vs Cincinnati. And yes there will be a flyover. But tickets are available at navysports.com and Cincinnati is currently ranked #2 in the nation so will be interesting to see how the ids handle the Bearcats..or not.

Tomorrow up in Severna Park at the Park Plaza Shopping Center…a free ShoptoberFest. There will be games, music, contests, costumes, and trick or treating. And while there..check out Park Fitness and say hi..we did a local business spotlight with them a month or so ago!

And Sunday brings the Homestead gardens Critter Crawl at 2 pm. Check out all the great animals (not just dogs and cats) dressed up for Halloween and vote for your favorites too. Also, check out their scaled-back fall fest while there–this is at Homestead Gardens in Davidsonville.

And finally on Sunday..back here at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, Betty Buck is kicking off her HM2 Buck For Hope Foundation. If you did not listen to the bonus pod with her and the horrible story about her son Danny–please do. Her foundation is going full bore to stop sexual assault in the military. It gets underway at 4 pm (after the Washington Football Team plays) and she told me that you can grab tickets at the door.

The final weekend of Renn Fest, but I have been seeing people begging for tickets all over the internet…and there aren’t any to be had. So if you missed out this year–there’s always 2022!

OK so that’s it for the news but a reminder that coming up tomorrow for the Local Business Spotlight- Jason Cherry and Mission Escape Rooms and the next weekend–Anthony and Sean from Galway Bay and their magical Egg Nog Elixer!

As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to our four sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and to Scott Gibson, Alderman for Ward 2!

It’s Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun and we’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast