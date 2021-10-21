October 21, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Man Burned in Fire. AACC Survey Results. Boat Show Wows. Critter Crawl

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, October 21st, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Last night, met my son and his girlfriend for his birthday dinner up at Arundel Mills and most bizarre–all the stores were shutting down between 730 and 800…even Dave & Busters. Man, this COVID has wreaked havoc in all sorts of ways. But, we had a fun evening so there was that! OK, so let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

A 51-year-old Beverly Beach man is recovering in a DC burn center after suffering from serious burns in a house fire early Wednesday morning. Crews arrived at the Beverly Avenue home just after 3:00 am and were faced with flames from a second-floor window. The bedroom fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes. Forty firefighters responded and two people were displaced. One firefighter suffered minor burn injuries as well. The house did not have working smoke detectors and the estimated damage is $75,000. The cause is under investigation. And now is a good time to remind you to check those detectors monthly and make sure the batteries are good.

A quick update to the spy scandal and the Hillsmere couple. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe have both been indicted on conspiracy to communicate restricted data and communication of restricted data. Currently, the couple is being held in federal custody.

Another sad update from the Naval Academy. Midshipman 1st Class Michael James passed away in June while on leave. He was found unresponsive at his home in Georgia. The autopsy results are in and the former football player died from acute drug toxicity with the drug being fentanyl. A fancy way to say a drug overdose.

This one is for all you data nerds out there..and I include myself among you! The results of the semi-annual AACC Survey of Local Issues are out. If you are on our email list and live in the County, you received an invitation to participate. Lots of nuggets in there and you can check out the full 100+ page report on EyeOnAnnapolis.net but it seems the concern about COVID is waning. Republicans and Democrats are at polar opposite ends of any number of issues (no surprise there), the majority do not feel that the county is moving in the right direction, but its 50-50 looking at the state. President Biden has a 54% approval rating. Governor Hogan is at 76%. And County Executive Pittman is at 45%. County Council has an approval rating of 47%, General Assembly at 44%, and the Board of Education at 36%–and based on the past several weeks..that’s no surprise. Lots of interesting info about how Anne Arundelians think. Check it out.

Here’s some good news…and we may be able to blame COVID for it. Last year, the boating industry went wild with people buying boats for the perfect socially distant activity. We did not have a boat show. But it was back this year and the attendance at this year’s powerboat show was up 20% over the pre-pandemic year of 2019. Mark Schulstad from Pocket Yacht Company told me at the show he can’t keep his Ranger tugs in stock and the 11 he had at the show–6 were customer boats, and 3 were sold in advance, and only two available for actual sale at the show. Most sales at the fall show are orders for spring delivery and mark said his sales this year were up 30% over 2019, so..the boat shows are back and booming. And congrats to Sheila Jones for a great job in her first year as the new GM of the shows!

And as we wrap it up.. get a costume ready for your favorite pooch. Homestead Garden’s 9th Annual Critter Crawl is back. You need to pre-register and the judging is on the 24th at Homestead– categories for most humorous, original, memorable impressions, and showmanship. ANd of course a people’s choice winner too. Gets underway at 2 pm this Sunday the 24th!

And finally, up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight…Jason Cherry and Mission Escape Rooms. Next week it is Anthony and Sean from Galway Bay and their egg nog–just recorded that yesterday and the best advice I can give you is get it sooner than later… so, you want to stay tuned for those. And if you have any suggestions for a local business to spotlight, let me know–thank you to Sue from Whaleworks Design and Illustration for suggesting I speak with Gluten-Free Bakery Girl…and Sue if you hear this… how about one with Whale Works??

Anyhow, that’s it for the news today.

Now, a quick thank you to the four sponsors for today's Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. Rehab 2 Perform, and Scott Gibson for Ward 2.

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather!

