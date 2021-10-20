October 20, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Bus Driver Raises in 2022? Annapolis Election Pods. Makers of the USA

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Yeah, it is hump day and a good day. In a few hours, I am sipping some Galway Bay Egg Nog and recording a podcast, noon lunch date at True Food Kitchen, and then dinner in Baltimore celebrating my oldest kid’s birthday! I’ll take it. But for now, let’s get to the news…shall we?

As if the bus issue was not hassle enough, remember schools are letting out two hours early today so teachers can learn about Unity Day, and also tomorrow for parent-teacher conferences. And speaking of buses, the situation seems to be getting worse.. 27 are showing canceled with another 5 delayed. AACPS.org/buses is where you go to check it out. And yesterday in the weekly media call, I asked the County Executive how long it was going to take to get dollars into the pockets of the bus drivers now that the school put forth a plan. He hemmed and hawed and said the council was taking it up in November and then acquiesced that coupled with the Fed requirements it may not be until 2022 until the raises are realized. So, it looks like the bus woes will continue for the foreseeable future.

Yesterday we dropped 4 bonus podcasts with candidates running for office in the City Elections. Karma O’Neill and Scott Gibson in Ward 2, Monica Manthey in Ward 5, and Rock Toews in Ward 8. I spoke with Rob Savidge in Ward 7, Brooks Schandelmeier in Ward 5, and Elly Tierney in Ward 1 about an interview, but our schedules never jived. Both Mayor Buckley and his challenger Steven Strawn never responded to three emails. Nor did Ward 3’s Rhonda Pindell Charles, Ward 4’s Sheila Finlayson and Toni Strong Pratt (who is mounting another write-in campaign), Ward 6’s DaJuan Gay and George Gallagher, and Ward 8’s Ross Arnett. Not even a polite “no thank you”…take that for what you will.

Yesterday I mentioned Mayor Buckley and Chief Jackson’s new safety plan. I looked at it and you can too at EyeOnAnnaolis.net but it is really just a series of graphics to make up an infographic with data that is not the most current and may be cherry-picked. I put a link into the FBI database and also included the reported crime maps for 2020 and 2021…it is interesting to see the drastic drop in reported incidents this year in Annapolis from 2020. Does not make sense to me, and we are continuing to dig.

Hey, this is cool. Check out a podcast called Makers of the USA. Kristan Vermeulan who was born in Ellicott City, lived in Annapolis, and is now based in Maine hosts it and it started as a Makers of Maine podcast featuring crafters, artisans, artists, and the like in Maine. It went a little viral and now she is taking it across the USA and starting right here where it all began in Maryland. Taking to musicians, a luthier, candle makers, a waterman, John Fager from Fagers Island, and of course Smith Island cakes. It’s really cool…and our pal Jamie Costello will be featuring her on an upcoming segment on ABC2 as well! Check it out– Makers of the USA.

And as we wrap up a few events and activities.. first at the Annapolis Town Center on October 30th from noon to 4 pm it is their annual Fall Festival. It’s free and will have tractor rides, a hay maze, pumpkin painting, performances of Thriller, a DJ, a ton of food trucks, and more! Head to AnnapolisTownCenter.com for the deets.

And Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for the rest of the month–Romeo and Juliet by the Classic Theatre of Maryland at their gorgeous theater on West Street near Chinquapin Round Road. The classic story comes to life right before your eyes. 8 pm on Friday and Saturday, 2 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. More details and tickets at classictheatremaryland.org

And hey- if the weather looks nice, Only a few more weeks to sail on the Wilma Lee, the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s skipjack–one of only a dozen or so still in use–tickets at amaritime.org

Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight will be Monica from Bread And Butter Kitchen and I am not sure who is next—so if you have any suggestions–send them my way. Oh, and don’t forget to leave us a review or rating if you are somewhere where you can do that!

