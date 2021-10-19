October 19, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Old Mill Lockdown. Knife Fight At Fed House Averted. Kopp Out. New Business Opens!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a student who brought an unloaded BB gun to Old Mill High School causing a three school lockdown. A man who pulled a knife on a patron at Federal House in Annapolis is on the loose. Annapolis Police and the Mayor have a crime plan but we’re not sure they are reporting all the crime. Maryland’s Treasurer, Nancy Kopp is retiring after 19 years at the helm. Tim and Clare Coe just opened a new insurance business on South Street. And check out the Fish for a Cure pod we dropped yesterday and look for our Annapolis City Candidate pods to all drop at 2 pm today!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Usually, when you go away there is a pile o crap to deal with when you get back. This time, it was surprisingly …and alarmingly light. I am not looking a gift horse in the mouth so, let’s get into it, shall we?

A teenage student at Old Mill High School got into some serious trouble yesterday after apparently bringing in an unloaded BB gun to school. Another student spotted the gun about noontime, but for some reason never said anything until shortly before dismissal. Well, as you can imagine, it prompted a lockdown of Old Mill High and both Middle schools on the complex and a search for the student. After about an hour and a half, they found the student and the unloaded BB gun nearby. The school preemptively canceled all after-school and evening programs and the student is potentially facing criminal charges from the police and certainly punishment from the schools. Many parents were upset at the lack of detailed communication from the school, but in this case (or worse) the school’s priority has to be making sure the students are safe. I think the details can come later—which they did with a principals’ letter posted to the website.

On Saturday just after midnight, a man pulled a knife on another man at Federal House. Apparently, the two were dancing at the bar on Market Space when “accidental contact” was made causing the one man to pull a knife. He fled and police were unable to find him. There were no injuries but seems like an extreme reaction to me.

And speaking of Annapolis Police, yesterday, in the wake of calls to reduce violence in the City, Mayor Buckley and Chief Jackson issued a plan. I have not digested it yet but will post it up on EyeOnAnnapolis.net a bit later. To date, Chief Jackson has not responded to my inquiries about my suspicion that they are cherry-picking the crimes they want to release to the public. He has canceled two meetings and has not responded to an email. So, absent a response from the Annapolis Police Department, we will begin sending in Public Information Act Requests as needed so we can accurately report the crime in the City. We likely will put a disclaimer on APD stories that the information provided by the Department may not be complete. Stay tuned on that.

Maryland is losing a 50-year public servant by the end of the year. Nancy Kopp began her career as a staffer in the House of Delegates before becoming a Delegate herself and is finishing her career as the second-longest serving Treasurer in State history having served for 19 years.

I always love to spotlight a business that can open under adversity and Tim and Clare Coe did just that. Congratulations to Goosehead Insurance Agency a new firm that opened back in March in the heat of the COVID 19 pandemic on South Street. But they have their hands full with a growing business and three ankle biters! So congrats to them and much success– we will be speaking with Tim later this week for a Local Business Spotlight, so stay tuned for that in a few weeks.

And as we begin to wrap it up for today, I hope you caught the bonus pod we dropped yesterday with Lex Arizzi from Fish For A Cure. What a great and fun way to raise much-needed funds. I went on the site and made a donation to my friends at Liquified Creative’s boat.. because they were …how do I say this diplomatically… not leading the fundraising pack. But if you can, please help support them. And later today, we’ll be dropping all of the City of Annapolis candidate bonus pods at 2 pm–they are all gonna be at the same time to be fair! So keep an eye out for them if you are a City resident.

