October 18, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Odenton Shooting. WNAV Sold. Health Insurance For $1. Free Parking

Today…Anne Arundel County Police investigating Odenton shooting. Annapolis Police identify the recent murder victim. WNAV 1430 has been sold. Health insurance through Maryland Health Connection is as low as $1 per month. Free Parking in Annapolis for the holidays. Killarney House gives back in a big way. Lots of podcast updates, and today is the final day of the Annapolis Sailboat Show!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, October 18th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Happy Monday! So, what did I miss? Anything good happen while I was gone? A huge thanks to my kiddo for holding down the fort while I road tripped, but I am back, so let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

On Friday afternoon, the Anne Arundel County Police responded to Hammond Branch Road in Odenton for several reports of shots being fired. While responding they learned that a 23-year-old woman who was sitting in her nearby apartment was also struck. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening wounds, and police learned that two subjects were in an argument outside when one began shooting and fled the scene. Police quickly found him along with an AR-style rifle and handgun. He was taken into custody but not charged as police were still trying to sort it all out. We hope to have more info a bit later today so be sure to check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net a bit later today.

And as to that mid-day murder in Annapolis on Thursday…police have identified the victim as a 23-year-old male from Baltimore, which sort of suggests that the shooter is a resident of the Clay Street Neighborhood. This murder happened nearly exactly where the shots were fired that killed Michelle Cummings, the midshipman’s mom in June. I hope that the police are looking at the same video cameras they said were used to arrest her killer. And not sure I missed it or not, but did the ATF, FBI, and Maryland State Police swoop in to help this time around? Was a $60K reward offered? Parenthesis SARCASM Close Parenthesis

OK onto some other less violent news. WNAV has been sold. Pat Sajak sold the station for only $1000 and is presumably planning to either sell or develop the land where it is, as the station must relocate. To help the new owners–both who worked for WNAV at one point relocate, Sajak is also giving them $100,000. So, if my math is right, Sajak paid $99,000 for someone to take the station off his hands. The new owners have said they will be cutting staff and trying to find other efficiencies, but have said it will remain true to its local roots as it has for the past 75 years.

If you are looking for health insurance from the Maryland Health Connection, you can start shopping (but not buying) now. Open enrollment starts on November 1st and according to Michelle Eberle from the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, due to the American Rescue Act, State Discounts, and more financial help in general, many people can get coverage for as little as $1 per month. Call me a skeptic–I’ll believe it when I see it! Shop, enroll and check it out at MarylandHealthConnection.gov

While there is no such thing as a free lunch, there will be free parking for you in Annapolis once again this holiday season. Friday, November 26th through January 1st most meters downtown will be free for two hours. You can get an extra free hour by using the ParkMobile app and entering the code ParkDTA. Residents can get parking coupons at City Garages each month–there are like 30 in a pack. Many stores and restaurants in the Park Shop & Dine Program will validate, and the Knighton and Gotts Garages will all offer flat $5 rates. The Hillman Garage will be as normal. And remember, the State Garage is always free over the weekends and evenings. Some key dates for you… Small Business Saturday– November 27th, the Grand Illumination November 28th, Midnight Madness December 2nd, 9th, and 16th. I say bring on the holidays and PLEASE support your locally owned businesses and shop local!

Killarney House in Davidsonville knows how to celebrate. September marked their 20th anniversary and they ran give-back events all month. A portion of every meal ordered from a special menu will go to support 7 local charities– Rebuilding Together, Anne Arundel County First Responders, Making Cards for our Troops, Londontowne Symphony Orchestra, Lace em Up For Libby, Navy SEAL Foundation, and EMBOLC. Altogether, nearly $8000 was raised. So well done. And as a reminder, they do these dinners at all of their restaurants all year long. Interested, give Killarney House, Galway Bay, Brian Boru, or Pirates Cove a call and they’ll hook you up. And one more note on Galway Bay–we are sitting down with Anthony and Sean later this week for a podcast on my favorite holiday spirit– their incredible egg nog… which should be coming available again soon!

As we start to wrap it up, just a reminder that the Annapolis Boat Shows Sailboat Show wraps up today, so this is your last chance until the spring– tickets at annapolisboatshows.com.

Finally–I hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight we dropped on Saturday with Dr. Josh Funk from Rehab 2 Perform–if you’re hurting–go there. Up this Saturday, Jason Cherry and Mission Escape Rooms. We’re dropping a bonus pod this afternoon with Lex Arizzi from Fish For A Cure, and I expect the election pods may be dropping by Wednesday–so if you are planning to mail in that ballot–hold off and give these a listen so you make a well-reasoned vote for yourself!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and Scott Gibson for Ward 2.

Alrighty, it is Monday, and Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is away this week so we will not have a Monday Money Report–so just keep the status quo until she gets back. And as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that coming up in just a bit!

