October 14, 2021 | Daily News Brief | COVID Quarantine. Election Ballots. Great Pumpkins. Polar Bear Plunge.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Anne Arundel County Public Schools COVID quarantine policy has changed. It is election season, and the City of Annapolis has mailed every registered voter a ballot. The Great Annapolis Pumpkins have arrived, making the city a bit more fall festive. The 26th Annual Polar Bear Plunge is back- in person and virtual. The Annapolis Film Society is hosting a screening of the new film “The Rescue”.

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief. Good morning, it’s Thursday, October 14th, 2021 this is Liz Frenaye and THIS is your

OK all, we’ve given you the reminders but now, the sailboat show is here, opening this morning and running through Sunday. Tickets at annapolisboatshows.com but more importantly, understand that we will have a lot of visitors in town who are unfamiliar with the area– be nice, be helpful, be patient, and show them why Annapolis is so great. OK, so let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced that it will shorten its quarantine requirements for some students and staff who were exposed to COVID. Exposed patients can return to school buildings on what would have been day eight of their quarantine if they get a negative test and are asymptomatic. In case you missed it, earlier this weekannounced that it will shorten its quarantine requirements for some students and staff who were exposed to COVID. Exposed patients can return to school buildings on what would have been day eight of their quarantine if they get a negative test and are asymptomatic.

Reminder! It is election season and Annapolis has quite a few elections coming up, including the mayoral election and various city council elections. On Tuesday, Annapolis mailed a ballot to every registered voter. This is the first general election in which Annapolis sent ballots to all voters. A lawsuit back in August challenged this decision, but the court voted in favor of the city. Keep an eye on your mailboxes the next few days!

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County’s West Street Visitors Center; the Graduate Hotel on West Street; on the front lawn of St. Anne’s Church on Church Circle; and next to Market House at City Dock. On the way to see the Great Pumpkins, you may even spy some slightly smaller, albeit 300 pound pumpkins, nestled around. The Great Annapolis Pumpkins have arrived Charlie Brown! Starting, well..yesterday, you may start to see some pumpkins floating around Annapolis. These thousand pound pumpkins will be in front of& Anne Arundel County’s West Street Visitors Center; the Graduate Hotel on West Street; on the front lawn of St. Anne’s Church on Church Circle; and next to Market House at City Dock. On the way to see the Great Pumpkins, you may even spy some slightly smaller, albeit 300 pound pumpkins, nestled around.

The 26th Annual Polar Bear Plunge is back! After taking a year off due to COVID, Maryland State Police and the Special Olympics of Maryland will be hosting an in-person and a virtual Polar Bear Plunge. Mark your calendars for February 3-5, 2022 at Sandy Point State Park to take a dip and raise money for an awesome cause. Registration is now OPEN at www.plungeMD.com

Maryland Hall Bowen Theatre. “The Rescue” chronicles the enthralling, against-all-odds story that transfixed the world in 2018: the daring rescue of twelve boys and their coach from deep inside a flooded cave in Northern Thailand. Tickets are still available at the Annapolis Film Society’s website. And TONIGHT, The Annapolis Film Society is hosting a screening of the new film “The Rescue”. Doors open at 630pm with the film starting at 7pm atBowen Theatre. “The Rescue” chronicles the enthralling, against-all-odds story that transfixed the world in 2018: the daring rescue of twelve boys and their coach from deep inside a flooded cave in Northern Thailand. Tickets are still available at the Annapolis Film Society’s website.

OK and that’s it for the news today.

Solar Energy Services , the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and Scott Gibson for Ward 2. Now, a quick thank you to the four sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief–, theTeam of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and Scott Gibson for Ward 2.

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather! All of that gets underway in just a bit!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast