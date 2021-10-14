October 14, 2021 | Daily News Brief | COVID Quarantine. Election Ballots. Great Pumpkins. Polar Bear Plunge.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.
Today…Anne Arundel County Public Schools COVID quarantine policy has changed. It is election season, and the City of Annapolis has mailed every registered voter a ballot. The Great Annapolis Pumpkins have arrived, making the city a bit more fall festive. The 26th Annual Polar Bear Plunge is back- in person and virtual. The Annapolis Film Society is hosting a screening of the new film “The Rescue”.
It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.
OK all, we’ve given you the reminders but now, the sailboat show is here, opening this morning and running through Sunday. Tickets at annapolisboatshows.com but more importantly, understand that we will have a lot of visitors in town who are unfamiliar with the area– be nice, be helpful, be patient, and show them why Annapolis is so great. OK, so let’s get into today’s news, shall we?
In case you missed it, earlier this week Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced that it will shorten its quarantine requirements for some students and staff who were exposed to COVID. Exposed patients can return to school buildings on what would have been day eight of their quarantine if they get a negative test and are asymptomatic.
Reminder! It is election season and Annapolis has quite a few elections coming up, including the mayoral election and various city council elections. On Tuesday, Annapolis mailed a ballot to every registered voter. This is the first general election in which Annapolis sent ballots to all voters. A lawsuit back in August challenged this decision, but the court voted in favor of the city. Keep an eye on your mailboxes the next few days!
The Great Annapolis Pumpkins have arrived Charlie Brown! Starting, well..yesterday, you may start to see some pumpkins floating around Annapolis. These thousand pound pumpkins will be in front of Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County’s West Street Visitors Center; the Graduate Hotel on West Street; on the front lawn of St. Anne’s Church on Church Circle; and next to Market House at City Dock. On the way to see the Great Pumpkins, you may even spy some slightly smaller, albeit 300 pound pumpkins, nestled around.
The 26th Annual Polar Bear Plunge is back! After taking a year off due to COVID, Maryland State Police and the Special Olympics of Maryland will be hosting an in-person and a virtual Polar Bear Plunge. Mark your calendars for February 3-5, 2022 at Sandy Point State Park to take a dip and raise money for an awesome cause. Registration is now OPEN at www.plungeMD.com
And TONIGHT, The Annapolis Film Society is hosting a screening of the new film “The Rescue”. Doors open at 630pm with the film starting at 7pm at Maryland Hall Bowen Theatre. “The Rescue” chronicles the enthralling, against-all-odds story that transfixed the world in 2018: the daring rescue of twelve boys and their coach from deep inside a flooded cave in Northern Thailand. Tickets are still available at the Annapolis Film Society’s website.
OK and that’s it for the news today.
It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather! All of that gets underway in just a bit!
