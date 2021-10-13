October 13, 2021 | Daily News Brief | FEMA Request Denied. Federal Espionage. Bus Driver Pay Raise. Compost Program.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…FEMA has denied the state’s request that a major disaster declaration be made, after Hurricane Ida. Pittman is now calling on Gov. Hogan to declare a state of emergency in order to provide state assistance to business and residents still affected. Annapolis couple Jonathan Toebbe and Diana Toebbe appeared in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia after being charged with federal espionage. Anne Arundel County school bus drivers are one step away from a pay raise. The City of Annapolis is expanding the program with Annapolis Compost and other partners to include a six-month pilot composting project.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Daily News Brief. Good morning, it is Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 this is Liz Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis

Yeah it is hump day and I can almost taste the weekend! But before we get to the weekend, we need to get to the news…so shall we?

Over a month has past since Hurricane Ida and the accompanying tornadoes passed through Annapolis and Edgewater with 125 mile per hour winds, and FEMA has now denied the state’s request that a major disaster declaration be made, which would have allowed access to federal funds to help rebuild. FEMA did not believe that the storm was of such severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of the state and effected local government. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman is now calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to declare a state of emergency in order to provide state assistance to business and residents still affected.

Yesterday morning, Annapolis couple Jonathan Toebbe and Diana Toebbe appeared in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia after being charged with federal espionage. Prosecutors feel the couple represents a risk to flee and to obstruct justice. Under the Atomic Energy Act, the prosecutors believe the Toebbe’s crime involves an “offense for which the maximum sentence is life imprisonment or death.” Magistrate Judge Robert Trumble remanded them to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until at least Friday, when they’re set to appear in court again.

The bus driver story continues..Anne Arundel County school bus drivers are one step away from a pay raise. Officials are hoping hire wages will solve the ongoing driver shortage. On Monday, the Board of Education approved a plan to compensate school bus drivers and their attendants $5 more per hour. Board members also endorsed bonuses for these workers, and officials are considering paying the staffers for full eight-hour workdays.

Superintendent Arlotto has asked for a budget of an extra $7.4 million to allow for these changes. County Executive Steuart Pittman can immediately authorize some parts of the strategy because they use American Rescue Plan money sent to the Anne Arundel government.

The portions ready for Pittman’s signature include:

$150,000 for $2,000 signing bonuses to attract new bus drivers and attendants AND

$2 million for $2,000 retention bonuses for current drivers and attendants to be paid in three installments throughout the school year

Pittman is expected to sign.

Annapolis is feeling green! Following a successful 2020 City of Annapolis and Annapolis Green pumpkin composting partnership at Truxtun Park, where more than 10,000 pounds of pumpkins were collected, the City is expanding the program with Annapolis Compost and other partners to include a six-month pilot composting project. The City will kick-off two six-month pilot programs to collect kitchen scraps and other compostables from City residents: one is a curbside collection program in the Hunt Meadow neighborhood, which is free to residents who sign up; the second is a compost drop-off site at Truxtun Park.

Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s skipjack–one of only a dozen or so still in use–tickets at And hey- if the weather looks nice, Only a few more weeks to sail on the Wilma Lee, the& Park’s skipjack–one of only a dozen or so still in use–tickets at amaritime.org

Solar Energy Services , the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and Scott Gibson for Alderman in Ward 2. OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you our four sponsors for this Daily News Brief–, theTeam of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and Scott Gibson for Alderman in Ward 2.

And a quick reminder to please leave us a rating or a review if you have a chance, we’d really appreciate that!

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report, coming up, in a few seconds.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast