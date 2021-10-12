October 12, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Weekend Robberies. Theft Scheme. Job Fair. Breast Cancer Fundraiser.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Anne Arundel County Police investigate two armed robberies in Annapolis over the weekend. The Office of Professional Standards charges former Anne Arundel County Police Department dispatcher with Theft Scheme. The Annapolis Town Center is hosting a career fair. The Anne Arundel County Professional Fire Fighters announced an official partnership with the Wellness House of Annapolis.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 this is Liz Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

If you all had a long weekend for Indigenous People’s Day like I did, I hope you enjoyed the extra long weekend. Since it was a short week for some- let’s get into it!

Unfortunately, it was a busy long weekend for crime. On October 9, just before 1am, officers responded to reports of an armed robbery on Forest Drive and Martha Court. The victim was robbed at gunpoint by two unknown men, and the victim’s wallet containing $600.00 was stolen.

A day later, on October 10, officer responded to the robbery of a citizen on Magothy Park Land and Breezway Drive. A juvenile was assaulted by two juvenile subjects. The suspects stole money from the victim, and when the victim attempted to take his money back, was assaulted again. Three juveniles, aged between 14 and 15 were arrested for robbery and assault. Even though charges have been filed in this case detectives are asking anyone with additional information to call 410-222-6145 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

Last month, the Office of Professional Standards received a complaint of fraud against a dispatcher with the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Brandy Quarles, a 27-year-old, was accused of sick leave fraud/theft. Ms. Quarles gave multiple sick notes to her supervision from a doctor advising she would need extended sick leave beginning in June of 2021. It was later learned that the sick notes were fraudulent. Detectives received a criminal summons charging Ms. Quarles with Theft Scheme, she was served on the summons by another jurisdiction.

Mark your calendars! Coming TOMORROW- the Annapolis Town Center will host a job fair for their tenants and local businesses around the community. From 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, the property will invite the public to meet prospective employers, learn more about their available career opportunities, and speak with hiring managers to get all of their questions answered. The job fair is open to all and no registration is required. There are a lot of great companies attending, so get on out there and please, share with someone who my need it.

The Anne Arundel County Professional Fire Fighters announced an official partnership with the Wellness House of Annapolis. The relationship began earlier this summer when the Fire Fighters were invited to participate in Wellness House’s “Paint Your Rainbow” summer day camp for children and adolescents who have been touched by a cancer diagnosis in their family. Seeing the good work being performed firsthand in our community, the Professional Fire Fighters voted to make Wellness House the beneficiary of the 2021 Breast Cancer Awareness tee shirt sales. To purchase a tee shirt and support Wellness House of Annapolis, please visit: annearundelfire.org/breast-cancer-fundraiser

And heads up for Thursday–it’s Sailboat Show Day! Traffic will be heavy, people will be plentiful, and we all need to be polite and helpful to our visitors. There will be restricted parking and your best bets are the garages–the farther away the better..and grab the free circulator to where you need to go. Need tickets or more info.. go to annapolisboatshows.com and check out the bonus podcast we did–lot’s of good info there!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to the four sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform and Scott Gibson for Ward 2!

Alright, now hang tight, George Young is here from DCMDVA Weather with your locally forecast weather report. All that–in about a minute!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast