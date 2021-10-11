October 11, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Serious Car Accident. Art Things Closure. Free Trees. Impact100 Finalists.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Anne Arundel County Police and Traffic Safety Section are investigating a serious accident that injured four, and left one child in critical condition. Art Things announced their indefinite closure in their new Maryland Hall location. The City of Annapolis and the Arbor Day Foundation are giving away free trees for city residents to plant in their yard. Impact100 Greater Chesapeake, Inc. has announced its top four finalists to receive an $81,000 grant. The winner will be announced next week.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, October 11th, 2021 this is Liz Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Happy Monday! This weekend was a great chance to get outside- giving us near perfect fall weather, and I think I spotted some leaves starting to change. Fall in Annapolis is always beautiful, but alas, it IS Monday, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a serious accident that injured four, and left one child in critical condition. On Saturday, October 9 officers responded to Solomon’s Island Road and Stepneys Lane for a reported crash involving two vehicles. The child was flown to Johns Hopkins Children Center, where he now remains in critical, but stable condition. The crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

This is sad. In the midst of COVID, Art Things closed down in West Annapolis. In short order, they found a new, albeit smaller, home at Maryland Hall. And we just heard over the weekend that this location too will be closed indefinitely. This really stinks because Art Things was the only game in town for any type of art supplies you could imagine.

The City of Annapolis is giving away free trees for city residents to plant in their yard to help combat our carbon footprint and of course- trees beautify the City. The initiative is called the “Community Canopy Program,” is a partnership between the City and the Arbor Day Foundation. Households may request up to four trees at www.arborday.org/annapolis

Impact100 Greater Chesapeake, Inc. has announced its top four finalists to receive an $81,000 grant. The finalists for this grant are: CHOW,Hope For All, Ballet Theater of Maryland, and Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating. The Impact100 Greater Chesapeake annual member meeting will be held on October 17, where finalists will present to the panel and the winner will be announced. Good luck to all the finalists- and thank you for what you do for our community.

As we start to wrap it up, just a reminder that the Annapolis Boat Shows are here. They will be breaking down the Powerboat show today and setting up the Sailboat Show which starts Thursday and rolls for five days ending on the 18th. Tickets are available at annapolisboatshows.com and I suggest you get them in advance. But also check out the bonus pod John dropped last week with Sheila, Erin and Mark.

Finally–I hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight we dropped on Saturday with Patrick from AeroVanti..and check them out at the boat show. And up next week is Dr. Josh Funk from Rehab 2 Perform. There won’t be a ticket Tuesday tomorrow because John did not leave me any!

Alrighty, it is Monday, and Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report. And as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that coming up in just a bit!

