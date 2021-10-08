October 08, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Bus Update. Annapolis Mourning Two Losses. $9 Million Dollar Bathrooms. Events!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…County Executive Pittman speaks with bus drivers. Annapolis is mourning the loss of a police officer and a champion of historic preservation. BWI is ready to get some fancy (and expensive) new bathrooms. The Annapolis Rotary deadline for non-profit grants is Sunday. A great contest on All Annapolis for Rams Head On Stage tickets. And events including the Annapolis Boat Shows Powerboat Show, a Navy Football game, a benefit at the Annapolis Town Center, the Renn Fest and the Maryland Corn Maze. Whew!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, October 8th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Ladies and gentlemen, it is close enough for me to officially say it IS the weekend. But first, we have some news to share, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Yesterday morning, County Executive Pittman did a zoom call with school bus drivers. It was designed to show solidarity I suppose even though he has no direct control over them or their contracted employer. Most of the half-hour call was drivers upset with wages, one said $32 per hour was what others are paying. Crowded buses. Driver notification of covid cases. Random de-certification by the school district and a few others. Most of which the County Executive simply had to say he did not know, or that it was not under his purview. He did say “hallelujah” to Arlotto’s plan we told you about yesterday, but Arlotto has said that it is not a fast fix as there is still a shortage of drivers. We learned yesterday that in order to pay these raises and bonuses, the contracts with the bus companies need to be renegotiated to include that $5 per hour raise. This seems like a paperwork nightmare that will send an auditor over the edge! But until it is resolved, buses are still canceled or delayed and you still need to check your route before you send anyone to school and once again, for the 25th time…aacps.org/buses

Some sad news on a few fronts and we typically shy away from deaths and obituaries, but these are an exception. The City of Annapolis lost a police officer. Lt. Brian Della, or just Brian as he often insisted, died suddenly earlier this week. He was a 28 year veteran of the department and had worked in practically every division. A huge community policing cheerleader and started the fishing camp for disadvantaged kids in the city. Chief Jackson said the department is grieving the loss and he was an outstanding officer. This was not a line of duty death; but very sad nonetheless. Della was 54.

And over at Historic Annapolis, Carrie Kiewitt, the long-time VP passed away after a brief illness on October 1. She was charged with managing membership, communications, events, and development for the organization that keeps our city’s history alive. She spent 21 years with Historic Annapolis. In a statement, Robert Clark, the CEO of Historic Annapolis said that Kiewitt was respected for her selflessness and kindness. And that her contributions and her legacy of professionalism and compassion will live on at Historic Annapolis. Kiewitt was only 49.

Earlier this week, the Board of Public Works approved a contract for $54.9 million dollars to renovate six restrooms at BWI in the B, C, and D concourses. And when they are done, I think I will book an American flight somewhere and check them out…I have never been in a $9 million dollar bathroom before!

Are you associated with a 501c3 non-profit in Annapolis, Arnold, Edgewater, Davidsonville, or Crownsville? The Annapolis Rotary wants to give away the proceeds from the Crab Feast in August and the deadline is Sunday to apply. So go to annapolisrotary.org and apply and get some of that crabby money!

And as we begin to wrap it up for the week, here are some thoughts on things to do this weekend. The Annapolis Powerboat Show is in town through Sunday and these shows never disappoint. I was there yesterday and had my eye on a nice new Hinckley, but my wallet had its eye on a stand-up paddleboard. But they have everything in between and there are some amazing boats and gear there– I saw a whaler with 4 600 HP V12 outboard engines! Tickets at annapolisboatshows.com

Saturday at 330pm is the Navy SMU Game and you can snag tickets at navysports.com and fingers crossed that the Mids have turned the season around and can get another win. We’ll have coverage of that game!

And on Sunday up at the Annapolis Town Center.. there is a benefit concert for people that were victims of the tornado back in September. It’s called a Night out on the Town and features The Reagan Years, DJs, food trucks, mobile wine and cocktail bars, a silent disco–which is a blast, and a whole lot of fun. Tickets are $25 per person or $80 per person for a VIP experience. Kids under 12 are free…but don’t just drop them off and go out on a date night… you need to stay with them!

The corn maze is still going on up in Gambrills, the Renn Fest in Crownsville–both all weekend long. We’ve got a great contest going on at our All Annapolis Facebook page for a bunch of shows at the Rams Head On Stage so you want to check that out.

OK so that’s it for the news but a reminder that coming up tomorrow for the Local Business Spotlight- AeroVanti..a disruptor from Annapolis..and an exhibitor at the Boat Shows. Next weekend will be Dr. Funk with Rehab 2 Perform, and we may have a bonus next week as well! Remember, Monday you will have a fake me doing the DNB–be kind to her, but don’t like her too much–I’ll be back in a few days!

As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to our four sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and Mac Medics!

It’s Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, stay safe, wash those hands, be kind to people, have patience because of the boat shows and we’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

