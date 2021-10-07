October 07, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Attempted Abduction of Middle School Student. Arlotto Has A Proposal. FD Employee Arrested.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…A Bates Middle School student was the victim of an attempted abduction. Superintendent George Arlotto needs $9.5 million from the county to fix the bus problem. A Fire Department employee has been arrested and charged with making threats of mass violence. The Annapolis Town Center is hosting a large job fair next week. The Farmer’s Market off Riva Road expands its hours. A reminder about the boat shows, and some upcoming podcasts!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Thursday, October 7th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

OK, folks, the powerboat show opens this morning and runs through Sunday, and then the sailboat show comes in next Thursday through Monday. Tickets at annapolisboatshows.com but more importantly, understand that we will have a lot of visitors in town who are unfamiliar with the area– be nice, be helpful, and when you leave your house, pack an extra dose of patience. OK, so let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

A dispatcher for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department has been arrested and charged with making threats of mass violence. Details are somewhat limited, but the 24-year-old from Denton was arrested by another agency in Caroline County after making threats to shoot people with a gun. Aside from this, the suspect has no prior charges in the State courts, but the Capital reports that he brought an assault rifle into fire department headquarters back in June which resulted in an internal investigation. He is being held overnight for a hearing this morning at 1030 am in Caroline County.

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating an attempted abduction of a middle school student yesterday as she was walking to a public bus stop from Bates Middle School. The student reported that it was a white male who approached her and attempted to grab her. She got away and the man fled in a turquoise car. The student called her mother, who called the school, who sent staff to assist the victim. It is unknown at this time if the student normally walked or took public transportation to and from school or if this was necessitated because of the lack of transportation from Anne Arundel County Schools. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-260-3439

And as to that transportation issue at the schools. Dr. Arlotto is proposing a supplemental budget request for $7.4 million dollars to increase the pay of every driver and aide by $5 per hour. Additionally, he is seeking another $2.1 million for signing and retention bonuses for drivers and aides. He plans to offer $2000 signing and $2000 for retention. In a statement, he fired a shot at County Executive Pittman saying Pittman could not have been any more incorrect in the County Exec’s statement yesterday. And he played him like a fiddle with this statement, “As with the many other laudable initiatives that the County Executive has already authorized to support local businesses, families and the workforce, it makes perfect sense to similarly utilize County funds that are immediately available and that can be unilaterally dispensed by the County without any additional approvals from the State or Federal governments,” Dr. Arlotto said. “Mr. Pittman has said that time is of the essence and that he is ready and eager to help, so I look forward to his full support of this plan.” Mr. County Executive, the ball is now in your court! But all of that will not help the delayed and canceled buses today or anytime in the immediate future. The school district abandoned the PDF listing of affected routes and replaced it with a real-time listing that is updated every 60 seconds. If it has not been drilled into your brain yet, check on the status before you send the kids to school– aacps.org/buses

A quick reminder that the Anne Arundel County Farmers Market on Harry Truman Parkway off Riva Road expanded hours to include Wednesday evenings from 4 pm to 7 pm. I stopped by last night and picked up some goodies, so now it is Saturday and Sunday mornings and Wednesday evenings.

And as we begin to wrap it up… more job openings. And the Annapolis Town Center will be hosting a job fair on October 13, which is next Wednesday. A bunch of Town Center businesses are hiring and will be there along with other area businesses–including the PG and Anne Arundel County po po–they’re both hiring! It will be from 10 am to 5 pm on the 13th in the store next to Paper Source. You can go to annapolistowncenter.com and navigate to events and then job fair for more details but it is free and no registration is needed.

OK, that’s it for the news today. If you are a fan of our Saturday Local Business Spotlight series, and you should be…up this weekend (and I am switching things up a bit) a new Annapolis start-up based downtown called AeroVanti. Next Saturday will be Rehab 2 Perform and then the following will be Mission Escape Rooms. And PLEASE have a listen to the bonus pod we dropped with Betty Buck and her HM 2 Buck For Hope Foundation–it’s a story you need to hear.

And another quick programming note, there will be a guest host next week filling in while I take a break for a few days–don’t get scared off…or I guess better said…don’t like her too much because as Ahnold said.

Now, a quick thank you to the four sponsors for today's Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. Rehab 2 Perform, and Mac Medics!

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather! All of that gets underway in just a bit!

