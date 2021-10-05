October 05, 2021 | Daily News Brief | School Bus Drivers Strike. Gubernatorial Candidate Forum. Military Sexual Assault.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…School Bus Drivers went on strike yesterday and today is an unknown. The Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee is hosting a Gubernatorial Forum this Thursday. The Boat Shows start their run this Thursday so be patient. We have a snippet from the bonus pod we dropped yesterday about a local man who was raped by three men on Navy ship while stationed in Japan and what his mom is doing about it. And it is ticket Tuesday and if you are a winner, you have your choice of shows at the Rams Head On Stage!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 this is John Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

OK, roll call. Is everyone safe from the Facebook Instagram outage yesterday.. we all survive? Good. And to Mark Zuckerberg if you are listening– you know what didn’t go down? Eye On Annapolis…that’s what! Ha! Well, we probably should get into the news so..shall we?

I imagine after last week…with a stabbing and a teacher arrested for sex with a student, Superintendent Arlotto said. “well, it can’t get any worse” and then Monday said, “hold my beer”. Well, it seems that the bus drivers for Annapolis Bus Company decided to go on strike for better working conditions and more money. This added an additional 31 canceled routes. They are not unionized so it was a grassroots effort. The company’s parent company Student Transportation of America sent us a statement saying they were aware and that they are “hopeful a satisfactory resolution can be reached.” Schools spokesman Bob Mosier told us that they were not warned of this and it has left the schools and families in the middle. County Executive Pittman weighed in and said that bus drivers are essential and underpaid and he was looking into using federal money to pay the drivers more. Now, the drivers contracted with the company that contracted with the schools. The County has no dog in the race so I am not sure how this will work. Maybe the County Exec needs to look up tortious interference. In any event, it does not look like a resolution is happening today, be sure to check aacps.org/buses for the latest. And we heard that the schools had to honor their contracts with the bus companies when covid hit and last year…so the contractors were paid for not providing services and we understand that the drivers were paid as well. We are waiting on some more details on that from the school district.

Here’s one for the political wonks. On Thursday, many of the democratic candidates for Governor will be in Gambrills for a Candidate Forum. It is being held at the Kingdom Celebration Center and hosted by the Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee. The event will be from 6 pm to 830pm and currently, they will have John King, Doug Gansler, Rushern Baker, Mike Rosenbaum, Ashwani Jain, John Baron, Wes Moore, and Comptroller Peter Franchot participating. You can go to the Anne Arundel County Democratic Party Facebook page and scan a QR code or email [email protected] to register.

And another heads up for Thursday–it’s Power Boat Show Day! Traffic will be heavy, people will be plentiful, and we all need to be polite and helpful to our visitors. There will be restricted parking and your best bets are the garages–the farther away the better..and grab the free circulator to where you need to go. Ned tickets or more info.. go to annapolisboatshows.com and check out the bonus podcast we did–lots of good info there!

Speaking of bonus podcasts…the one we dropped yesterday with Betty Buck. It was hard to listen to her story. I will tell you it is not a happy ending, but here is a snippet.

[BUCK]

This is a problem and Betty is going to honor her son’s wishes, of THAT I am 100% sure. Please listen and please share her story because it HAS to stop.

Finally, it’s ticket Tuesday, and Laura at Rams Head hooked us up again! Today’s winner (oh heck there may be more than one..we’ll see how the day plays out) will have their choice of a pair of tickets to any one of these shows.. Lori McKenna on the 8th, Robyn Hitchcock on the 10th, Chris Jacobs Band on the 14th, The Smithereens on the 16th, Davy Knowles on the 18th, Carsie Blanton on the 23rd, Sawyer Fredericks & The Accidentals on the 27th, or Jack Broadbent on November 1st. Send a tweet or a Facebook post out saying something along the lines of “I hope I win tickets to see (insert the artist you want to see) at Rams Head On Stage from Eye On Annapolis…be sure to tag us, Rams Head, and your artist and we’ll pick some winners! Good luck!

Alright, now hang tight, George Young is here from DCMDVA Weather with your locally forecast weather report. All that–in about a minute!

