October 04, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Annapolis High Teacher Arrested. Recount., Navy Wins. Boat Shows Are Coming!

Today…Anne Arundel County Police arrested a special ed teacher from Annapolis High accused of having sex with a student. MSP captures a man looking for sex with a 15-year old boy. Toni Strong-Pratt is asking for a recount of the Ward 4 results in the Annapolis primary. Two AACPS students are finalists for National Merit Scholarship. A bus update! Navy got the win they needed against UCF 34-30. RAR Brewing coming to West Annapolis. Nine new stores and restaurants coming to Annapolis Town Center. The Annapolis Boat Shows are back and starting this week–listen to our bonus pod. And heads up for a special Ticket Tuesday tomorrow!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Good morning, it is Monday, October 4th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Happy Monday! Another gorgeous weekend. But I have to admit my butt is a bit sore after riding the Lifeline 100 bike ride. But it is all for charity and a good cause! October 2nd is the date for 2022. But alas, it IS Monday, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Let’s just say Annapolis High had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week last week. It started off with a stabbing on Wednesday and then on Friday, one of their special education teachers was arrested for having a sexual relationship with a former student. The initial report was made in July and after the investigation, the Anne Arundel County Police believe the suspect, a 41-year old female from Arnold who had been employed at the school since 2015, took part in several sexual encounters with the student at an off-campus location. She was arrested Friday afternoon without incident and released on her own recognizance. The victim is now 17-years old and has left the school and resides out of state. It is not clear if the student was a student of hers or just a student in the school.

In more yucky news, the Maryland State Police arrested a 25-year old Randallstown man for soliciting sex from what he thought was an underage boy. A trooper was posing as a 15-year old male online and the suspect took the bait. They arranged a meeting at the Arundel Mills Mall in Hanover and when the suspect showed up on Friday looking for a 15-year old boy, he found several very adult state troopers instead. He was charged with the sexual solicitation of a minor and is currently being held on a no-bond status.

Politics. Never a dull moment. Ward 4 Candidate Toni Strong Pratt has asked for a recount of her race. You will recall she lost by only 5 votes. The cost of the recount is borne by Pratt, and to be honest with 5 votes, I think anyone would ask for a recount. That is supposed to happen tomorrow–so stay tuned, that race may change again. And we are churning away at our podcasts with the candidates and plan to release them all at the same time, likely the early part of the week of October 25th.

Congrats to Adah Harding and John Hooker. Who are they? Well, they are two finalists in the National Merit Scholarship competition. Harding is a senior at Arundel and Hooker is at South River. They were selected out of a pool of about 16,000 and in the end, 7,500 scholarships will be doled out in February amounting to $30 million.. if my math is correct and all things being equal– that’s $4000 a pop.

And we can’t let a day go by without a bus update! Currently, 14 routes are showing as delayed or canceled. So, as usual, check aacps.org/buses to be sure that a big yellow vehicle will be coming to a stop near you.

Boy did the Midshipmen need that win on Saturday against UCF. And they did it in a dramatic fashion. Navy never had a lead and with less than 10 minutes to play in the game, they came back trailing UCF by 3… 27-30. A UCF Fumble allowed the Mids to grab a TD and extra point and the lead 34-30 with 3 minutes to play. UCF in their last drive was domineering and looked like they were going to score and drew a pair of penalties and turned it over on downs at the goal line. With less than a minute to play, Navy took a pair of knees and chalked up their first win of the season. Up next it is SMU on Saturday right here in Annapolis at 330 PM

If this is a repeat, I apologize, but it is worth repeating. I know we talked about this on our All Annapolis Facebook page bur RAR Brewing is coming to West Annapolis. They are taking over and renovating the former Mexican Cafe slash Northwoods spot. It will be a taproom and restaurant and their first out of their hometown of Cambridge. RAR is the 5th largest brewer in Maryland! And speaking of new restaurants, stay tuned…hopefully I will be allowed to spill the beans on 9, count ’em 9 new businesses and restaurants coming soon to the Annapolis Town Center. Hoping I can let you know by the end of the week!

As we start to wrap it up, just a reminder that the Annapolis Boat Shows are here. The Powerboat Show rolls into town on Thursday and runs for four days. The Sailboat Show starts next Thursday the 14th and rolls for five days ending on the 18th. Tickets are available at annapolisboatshows.com and I suggest you get them in advance. But also check out the bonus pod we dropped on Friday with Sheila, Erin, and Mark.

Finally–I hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight we dropped on Saturday with Scott from Challenge Virtual Escape Room in Glen Burnie. And up next week is Dr. Josh Funk from Rehab 2 Perform. Don’t forget, tomorrow is ticket Tuesday, and Laura hooked me up–I think we shamed her– but we have 8 upcoming shows and we’ll give the winner the chance to pick their show… so tune in tomorrow!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and MacMedics.

Alrighty, it is Monday, and Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report. And as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that coming up in just a bit!

