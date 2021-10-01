October 01, 2021 | Daily News Brief |Liquor Store Shooting. New Quarantine Guidelines. Fado Closing. Events!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Good morning, it’s Friday, October 1st, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Welcome to the last quarter of the year! Oh and congrats to one of our sponsors–Rehab 2 Perform held their official grand opening yesterday–and if you have a need for some PT–this place needs to be at the top of your list. OK, so we have some news to share, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for a man who shot a liquor store employee in Glen Burnie yesterday. The man came into Champions Liquors in the 7300 block of B&A Boulevard, stole money, and shot the employee as he fled on foot. The employee was shot in an extremity and is expected to be ok.

OK to add some more confusion to COVID. The Health Department revised its policy on quarantining for students. But the school district has not weighed in on it if they will accept the recommendation. The new advice offers three options –1 recommended and 2 acceptable. And the gist is that it appears to shorten up the quarantine periods. Upon releasing these changes..Dr, Kalyanaraman our health officer said that schools should select the quarantine guidelines that they can ” consistently implement”. The irony is not lost on me with that statement. Anyhow, you can check it out at EyeOnAnnapolis.net or at AAhealth.org

Speaking of schools–the low number of cancellations yesterday-yup a total fluke I guess. Right now they are showing 21 routes either canceled or delayed. You know the drill aacps.org/buses before the kiddos go to school.

They say bad things come in threes. Last week saw the closures of Sams on the Waterfront and The Mexican Cafe. And now we add Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant to that list. Last night they posted to their Facebook page that October 30th will be their last day. I guess the good news is that the landlord has another restaurant lined up to replace Fado–it’s a new concept called SeaSalt being put together by a husband and wife team that lives right here in Annapolis. Rumor has it they are opening in the spring of 2022…but my guess is that the permitting and planning departments have not weighed in on it yet. This is a tough one for me–they are such great neighbors and one of my most memorable Halloweens was there six years ago for the Zombie Pub Crawl.

In some more upbeat news, The Annapolis Rotary has a lot of cash and it’s burning a hole in their pocket. They have $35,000 from the crab feast this year and because of COVID, they want to distribute it fast! If you are a 501c3 in the 21401, 2, 3, 5 or 9 zip codes, along with 21012, 21032 21035, or 21037…go to annapolisrotary.org and apply by October 10th

And as we begin to wrap it up for the week, here are some thoughts on things to do this weekend. Tonight and tomorrow the ASO. or Annapolis Symphony Orchestra opens up their season at Maryland Hall. Tickets at annapolissymphony.org and be sure to scroll back and have a listen to our podcast and private concert we had with Nati Draiblate. The corn maze is still going on up in Gambrills, the Renn Fest in Crownsville–both all weekend long. If you want to see a great show at Rams Head, see AJ Smith at 12 noon on Saturday–you will not regret it–you have my word on that–he’s going places– tickets at ramsheadonstage.com. And let’s not forget the Navy game–they take on UCF tomorrow at 330pm…tune to us for coverage. And on Sunday, I am doing the Anne Arundel County Rec and Parks Lifeline 100 bicycle ride–not crazy enough to do 100 miles, but I plan to do 40. ANd this year I am keeping my eye out for County Executive Pittman and Mayor Buckley–last time they cheated—they hopped off the trail got coffee at Hard Bean and called it a day–I’m onto those guys. But, if you are out on the roads on Sunday, PLEASE use extra caution as there will be a lot of bicyclists all over the county. This is a record year and they have more than 1000 participating.

OK so that’s it for the news but a reminder that coming up tomorrow for the Local Business Spotlight- Scot Vermillion and– Challenge Virtual Escape Rooms, a very cool concept up in Glen Burnie, and next weekend, it’s Dr. Josh Funk from the just grand opened Rehab 2 Perform!

It’s Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, stay safe, wash those hands, be kind to people, keep the Delta and Mu variants at bay and we’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

