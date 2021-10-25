Now’s the Time to Prep Your Home for Winter

Check Up on Your Heating System

With winter officially being less than two months away now is the perfect time to start prepping your home for the colder months ahead . Although Maryland does not experience the same levels of extreme weather as other parts of the country, it is also better to be well prepared than be caught off-guard. While your winter checklist is undoubtedly long, here’s a closer look at a few practical ways you can prepare your house for winter

If you want to remain warm and comfortable throughout winter, you need to check that your heating system is working properly before the temperatures drop too drastically. Start by changing your air filters, something which should be done at least twice a year. During peak season you can even change them as often as once a month. The rest of your heating system should also be cleaned regularly. Clearing your air vents of any dust and debris will not only help your heating system perform better, but will also decrease the risk of it causing a fire considerably. It is also a good idea to have a professional tune-up done to reduce the risk of a mid-winter breakdown.

Ensure Your Appliances are Well-Maintained

The cold winter weather that Maryland is known for, can wreak havoc with your appliances. Those that are against outside walls or located in the garage or basement are particularly at risk. Water that freezes inside the pump and pipes of a washing machine, for example, can damage the pipes and intake valve which could leave your house flooded. Fridges and freezers are known to not always function as intended during extreme cold spells. In order to make sure your appliances remain in good nick throughout winter it is vital that they are well-maintained throughout the year. You also can’t go wrong with having your major appliances serviced at least once a year and have the details of a reputable local repair service nearby in case your fridge, dishwasher, or washing machine breaks during winter.

Pay Attention to Your Roof

It is paramount to give your roof a thorough inspection before winter to avoid any leaks and further damage. Check for loose or damaged slates or tiles as well as any cracks in the flashing that surrounds chimneys and vent stacks. If you have a flat roof, sweep it clean and also check for any areas that might need repair. While you are up on the roof, also clean and inspect your gutters and downpipes for any damage. If you are not comfortable with doing your own roof inspection it is probably a good idea to bring in the professionals instead. There are many esteemed roofing specialists in Maryland that can assess and repair your roof while your feet stay firmly planted on the ground.

In less than two months, winter will be upon us. It makes right now the perfect time to start prepping your house for the colder weather that is fast approaching.

