Navy Federal Credit Union Renews Commitment to Military Bowl

The Military Bowl Foundation proudly announces that Navy Federal Credit Union will continue its long-running partnership with the Military Bowl. Navy Federal Credit Union has been a sponsor of the National Capital Region’s postseason college football bowl game since 2014.

“Navy Federal Credit Union plays an important role in the lives of so many service members and their families,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “Both Navy Federal and the Military Bowl share a strong commitment of supporting the men and women of the nation’s armed forces. We appreciate Navy Federal’s sponsorship and look forward to continuing to work together.”

As part of the sponsorship, Navy Federal will continue honoring the Navy Federal ROTC Students of the Year during the Military Bowl game.

“This scholarship program is supporting service members at the beginning of their military careers,” said Matt Lawson, Vice President of Branch Operations at Navy Federal Credit Union. “It’s humbling to see so many ROTC students dedicating themselves to military service and becoming exemplary members of their communities. We’re honored to once again be recognizing the top students at this year’s Military Bowl.”

This year’s Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, will be held on Monday, December 27, kicking off at 2:30 p.m. ET and televised on ESPN. Tickets go on sale November 1. The game once again will match teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference. Proceeds from the Bowl benefit the USO and Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s 294-acre retreat for wounded, ill and injured service members, their families and caregivers.

