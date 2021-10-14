THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Mourning the Loss of a Pet? Chesapeake Life Center to Offer Free Workshop

| October 14, 2021, 04:54 PM

For adults mourning the loss of a beloved animal friend, Chesapeake Life Center will offer its free Pet Loss Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 13.   This workshop is in partnership with Perfect Pet Resort and will be held in person at their location at 840 W. Bay Front Road, Lothian, Maryland. It will include a welcome, a time to share individual stories, an introduction to the grief process, an art activity to honor your beloved pet, brainstorming, and suggestions for healthy coping.

The Arc of Central Maryland

Per Center for Disease Control and Anne Arundel County guidelines, the number of people allowed to participate is limited to allow for physical distancing. Face masks must be worn at all times. Childcare is not provided, and children are not permitted.

Registration is required and can be completed online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pet-loss-workshop-tickets-172308307787. For questions, contact 888-501-7077 or  [email protected].

Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

