Mayor Buckley to Host Three “Listening Sessions”

Mayor Gavin Buckley will host three neighborhood listening sessions to update residents on infrastructure projects, public safety and tornado recovery, and to hear from residents about budget priorities.

The listening sessions will take place on three consecutive Thursdays:

October 14 at 6 p.m. at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis

October 21 at 6 p.m. at the Michael E. Busch Library, 1410 West Street, Annapolis

October 28 at 7 p.m. at Mt. Olive Community Life Center, 2 Hicks Avenue, Annapolis

The listening sessions will be an opportunity to get updates on City priorities and get feedback from constituents about concerns.

In July 2021, the City of Annapolis annual operating and capital budgets went into effect, including funding for the City’s new Department of Public Works (DPW) facility on Hudson Street, new playgrounds at Pip Moyer Recreation Center and Annapolis Walk and new water access parks at Hawkins Cove and College Creek. Federal funding to help Annapolis continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic from the American Rescue Plan has been forecasted for the next two budget cycles.

As the United States Congress negotiates new infrastructure spending, Mayor Buckley would like to hear from residents.

“As soon as we complete the budget process, we begin putting together our priorities for the next year,” said Mayor Buckley. “I look forward to hearing from residents what their priorities will be. The pandemic has made the last 18 months challenging and I know that residents have great ideas. We’d love to hear them!”

