Marcos Ballestero Named VP, Digital Director at Crosby Marketing

Marcos Ballestero has joined Crosby Marketing Communications as Vice President, Digital Creative Director. He will play a lead role in creative concepting and user-experience design of digital marketing campaigns, websites and mobile apps.

Ballestero has more than 20 years of experience with leading agencies. Most recently, he was a VP, Creative Director with Qorvis MSLGroup in Washington, D.C., and held similar positions with Weber Shandwick, Ketchum, and The NIH Cancer Institute. His work has garnered Webby, Addy and Telly awards for clients including the Alzheimer’s Association, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Cancer.gov and Repower America.

“Marcos has a blue-chip background and further expands our creative capabilities to design and deliver brand experiences across digital platforms that drive greater engagement and activation levels,” said firm president Raymond Crosby. Ballestero is the latest addition to Crosby’s growing team of UX/UI strategists, content creators, designers and digital developers.

