Man Shot to Death in Glen Burnie

| October 22, 2021, 09:35 AM

On Thursday, October 21, 2021, at approximately 9:55 p.m. Anne Arundel County Police Officers responded to the area of Beach Road and McGowan Avenue in Glen Burnie, Maryland for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers discovered an adult male, identified as 26-year-old Gene Fayga Martin, of Glen Burnie, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). Lifesaving efforts could not revive the male and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit is investigating. Evidence recovered from the scene indicates this incident was targeted towards the victim and there is no known ongoing threat to the community.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

This is the 14th homicide in Anne Arundel County this year.

