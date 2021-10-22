THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Luminis AAMC Wins Award for Most Wired Hospital

| October 22, 2021, 01:59 PM

Luminis Health has earned the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) 2021 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition. Luminis Health is being honored for applying core and advanced technologies into its clinical and business programs to improve health and care in the communities it serves.

“The pandemic has served as a catalyst for technological improvements in healthcare,” said Saad Chaudhry, chief information officer for Luminis Health. “Our teams have risen to the challenge and have done amazing work the past two years, from improving our systems posture with new innovations, to technology infrastructure and cybersecurity. We are on a journey to transform the patient experience while creating efficiencies for our workforce, and this recognition (from CHIME) is proof of our progress.”

“Digital transformation in healthcare has accelerated to an unprecedented level since 2020, and the next few years will bring a wave of innovation that empowers healthcare consumers and will astound the industry,” said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. “The Digital Health Most Wired program recognizes the outstanding digital leaders who have paved the way for this imminent revolution in healthcare. Their trailblazing commitment to rapid transformation has set an example for the entire industry in how to pursue a leadership vision with determination, brilliant planning, and courage to overcome all challenges.”

The 2021 Digital Health Most Wired program includes four separate surveys: acute, ambulatory, long-term care, and international acute. The surveys assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry-leading. Participants received certification based on their overall performance, with level 10 being the highest.

